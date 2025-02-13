GoComet’s 7th Odyssey Dubai 2025: When Supply Chain Leaders Chart the Future

GoComet team with the attendees

Odyssey 2025 Once Again Unites Industry Experts in Dubai to Drive the Future of Supply Chain Innovation

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The seventh edition of GoComet’s Odyssey 2025 set a new benchmark in supply chain innovation, bringing together global industry leaders at Radisson Blu, Dubai Waterfront to tackle the future of logistics.

With participation from Guardian Glass, Wipro, Ahmad Tea FZ LLC, and The Petshop, Odyssey 2025 reaffirmed its status as a premier platform for industry networking, collaboration, and transformative discussions.

The Future of Supply Chains: Visionary Leadership at Odyssey 2025 -

Setting the stage, Chitransh Sahai, Chief Business Officer at GoComet, and Johny Stephen, Head of Global Sales, opened the event with a sharp focus on resilience, sustainability, and technology-driven transformation. Addressing the state of global logistics, Sahai remarked:

"AI, automation, and sustainability aren’t just reshaping supply chains; they’re defining a new era of logistics. Odyssey 2025 is where the future takes shape."

Challenges & Solutions for 2025 by Bawan Priyadarshana -

The first keynote session featured Bawan Priyadarshana of ZAFCO, a logistics leader with 20+ years of experience in freight forwarding and supply chain operations across the GCC. Priyadarshana outlined the key challenges for 2025, including:

- Regulatory shifts and compliance challenges in international shipping.

- The rising impact of AI and automation on freight forwarding.

- Sustainability mandates and the global push for green logistics.

Emphasizing the need for proactive strategies and tech-driven transformation, he stated:

"Supply chain leaders who embrace digital-first strategies and stay ahead of compliance will dictate the industry’s trajectory. The future belongs to those who innovate."

Panel Discussion: Data, AI & The New Supply Chain Playbook -

Moderated by Prasad Alurkar, GoComet’s Head of Operations, the panel discussion featured:

- Gautam Prem Jain, Chief Executive Officer.

- Vignesh Chandrasekar, Manager - Business Analysis - Supply Chain Operations, ZAFCO.

- Other distinguished industry leaders.

The discussion focused on the analytics behind the supply chain and the transformative role of technology.

Key Insights from the Discussion:

- Harnessing AI to predict and mitigate disruptions before they occur.

- Supply chain agility isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity. Companies must integrate real-time tracking, predictive analytics, and centralized data management.

- Post-pandemic consumer preferences shift rapidly; supply chains must be designed to handle unpredictability.

- GoComet now integrates 293 ocean carriers, creating the largest connected network for seamless global shipping.

Speaking on resilience in turbulent times, Vignesh Chandrasekar, CSCP, CAPM, noted:

"Companies that harness real-time data and align strategies accordingly will emerge stronger from uncertainties. Supply chain agility is no longer optional; it’s the key to long-term success."

Another Landmark Odyssey Edition Concludes -

As Odyssey 2025 wrapped up, attendees left with actionable insights and strategies to navigate rising costs, global disruptions, and the next wave of digital transformation in supply chains. An industry expert summed it up:

"A must-attend event; insights were sharp, discussions were engaging, and solutions were real."

With more Odyssey events on the way, GoComet continues to take charge of transforming global supply chains with AI-driven solutions. Each edition brings cutting-edge insights, high-impact collaborations, and next-generation innovations, ensuring businesses stay ahead in an ever-evolving global landscape.

