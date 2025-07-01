Viaplay Comes One Click Closer: 2025 Philips TVs with Titan OS Feature Dedicated Hotkey in Nordics and Netherlands

Viaplay x Titan OS Viaplay Comes One Click Closer

All 2025 Philips TVs powered by Titan OS will feature a dedicated Viaplay-branded hotkey on their remote controls

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today announced a new milestone in its commitment to content accessibility: all 2025 Philips TVs powered by Titan OS will feature a dedicated Viaplay-branded hotkey on their remote controls. This enhancement enables viewers across the Nordics and The Netherlands to enjoy instant, one-touch access to Viaplay’s world-class streaming catalogue.

With just one press, users can dive directly into Viaplay’s expansive offering - spanning live sports such as Formula 1, Premier League football, and PDC Darts, as well as critically acclaimed Nordic dramas, international films, and binge-worthy series.

“We’re thrilled to expand our collaboration with Viaplay and Philips, delivering a seamless and intuitive entertainment experience,” said Rick Fens, SVP Business Development at Titan OS. “This dedicated hotkey reflects our shared ambition to make high-quality content more accessible, and further cements Titan OS as the platform of choice for global TV brands and streaming leaders.”

The partnership underscores Titan OS’s mission to improve content discovery by placing user convenience at the core. The addition of the Viaplay button enhances the value of the Titan OS-powered Philips TV experience by reducing friction between viewers and the content they love.

“At Viaplay, our focus is always on how to deliver the best possible experience to our subscribers,” said Philip Wågnert, EVP & Chief Technology and Product Officer at Viaplay Group. “Thanks to this partnership and integration, users can now access Viaplay’s world-class sports—including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Formula 1—alongside locally relevant and engaging stories and entertainment, all from their Philips TV remote. Everything is just a click away.”

This strategic collaboration reflects the growing momentum behind Titan OS’s open, content-forward smart TV ecosystem. The 2025 Philips TV range featuring the Viaplay hotkey is now available across retail channels in the Nordics and the Netherlands.

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv

About Viaplay Group AB

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the Nordic region's leading entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available in every Nordic country, as well as in the Netherlands, and our Viaplay Select branded content concept has been added to partner platforms around the world. We also operate TV channels across most of our markets, as well as radio stations in Norway and Sweden. Our talented people come to work every day with a shared passion and clear mission to entertain millions of people with our unique offering of locally relevant storytelling, which spans premium live sports, films, series and music. Our purpose is to grow our business profitably and responsibly and deliver sustainable value for all our stakeholders. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (’VPLAY B').

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.