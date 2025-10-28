Orange TV App Launches on Titan OS Devices in France

Titan OS and Orange TV

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today announced the launch of the Orange TV app on Titan OS devices in France. Starting today, the app will be available on all Titan OS-powered Smart TVs.

The Orange TV app offers Orange residential subscribers access to one of the most comprehensive content portfolios in France - including 200 live TV channels, the replay, premium series and movies, documentaries, football and other major sports. Once activated, Orange customers can enjoy the app across any device and network, offering a unique experience with the Start Over, private video recorder for ultimate flexibility and convenience.

“The arrival of Orange TV on Titan OS marks another important step in our mission to bring premium content and effortless discovery to millions of households across Europe,” said Ismael Velasco, Business Development Lead Southern Europe & LatAm at Titan OS. “French viewers can now experience Orange’s rich entertainment ecosystem directly on Titan OS-powered devices, combining powerful technology with exceptional content choice.”



The integration of Orange TV underlines Titan OS’s commitment to delivering a wide variety of high-quality entertainment and supporting leading content providers in reaching audiences across Europe’s Connected TV landscape.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv



