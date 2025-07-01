President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts President Van Der Bellen of Austria for a State Visit, 4 Jul

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 4 July 2025, host President Alexander van der Bellen of Austria at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The State Visit presents an opportunity to consolidate the long-standing and strong relationship between South Africa and Austria, particularly in the fields of arts and culture, higher education, renewable energy, trade and investment, and waste management.

South Africa and Austria maintain cordial and cooperative bilateral relations that are rooted in mutual respect, shared values on multilateralism, and growing economic and cultural exchanges. Though geographically distant and differing significantly in size and economic structure, the two nations have found common ground in international cooperation, trade, and sustainable development.

President Ramaphosa and President van der Bellen will also address a plenary session of the Business Forum on the afternoon of the State Visit on 4 July 2025.

Media is invited to apply for media accreditation to cover the incoming State Visit and the Business Forum by completing the accreditation form below.

The accreditation form for the State Visit can be sent to Ndivhuwo@presidency.gov.za and for the Business Forum, it can be sent to Cmnisi@thedtic.gov.za by 15h00, Tuesday, 1 July 2025.

STATE VISIT DETAILS:

Date: Friday, 04 July 2025

Time: 10h00 (media to arrive at 08h00)

Venue: Union Buildings, Pretoria

SA-AUSTRIA BUSINESS FORUM:

Date: Friday, 4 July 2025

Time: 14h15

Venue: Colab Hotel

Address: Ext 2, Menlyn Maine, 194 Bancor Avenue Park Lane West Building

STRICTLY NO LATE APPLICATIONS WILL BE CONSIDERED

Media Accreditation

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokersperson to President Ramaphosa – media@presidency.gov.za