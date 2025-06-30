Senate Bill 49 Printer's Number 1020
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - (11) Prior to entering into employment or contracting
with the board, an employee or independent contractor and the
employee's or independent contractor's immediate family shall
divest any financial interest in any applicant, permitted
entity, intermediary, subsidiary or holding company thereof,
owned or held by the employee or independent contractor or
known to be held by the immediate family of the employee or
independent contractor. For the duration of the employee's
employment with the board or the independent contractor's
contract with the board and for one year thereafter, the
employee or independent contractor and the immediate family
thereof shall not acquire, by purchase, gift, exchange or
otherwise, any financial interest in any applicant, or
permitted entity, intermediary, subsidiary or holding company
thereof. For purposes of this paragraph, the term "immediate
family" shall mean a spouse and any minor or unemancipated
child.
(12) A member, employee or independent contractor of the
board may not directly or indirectly solicit, request,
suggest or recommend to any applicant, permitted entity,
intermediary, subsidiary or holding company thereof or to any
principal, employee, independent contractor or agent thereof,
the appointment or employment of any person in any capacity
by the applicant, permitted entity, intermediary, subsidiary
or holding company thereof for a period of two years from the
termination of term of office, employment or contract with
the board.
(13) A member may not accept employment with any
applicant, permitted entity or an affiliate, intermediary,
subsidiary or holding company thereof for a period of two
