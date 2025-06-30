Senate Bill 49 Printer's Number 1020

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - (11) Prior to entering into employment or contracting

with the board, an employee or independent contractor and the

employee's or independent contractor's immediate family shall

divest any financial interest in any applicant, permitted

entity, intermediary, subsidiary or holding company thereof,

owned or held by the employee or independent contractor or

known to be held by the immediate family of the employee or

independent contractor. For the duration of the employee's

employment with the board or the independent contractor's

contract with the board and for one year thereafter, the

employee or independent contractor and the immediate family

thereof shall not acquire, by purchase, gift, exchange or

otherwise, any financial interest in any applicant, or

permitted entity, intermediary, subsidiary or holding company

thereof. For purposes of this paragraph, the term "immediate

family" shall mean a spouse and any minor or unemancipated

child.

(12) A member, employee or independent contractor of the

board may not directly or indirectly solicit, request,

suggest or recommend to any applicant, permitted entity,

intermediary, subsidiary or holding company thereof or to any

principal, employee, independent contractor or agent thereof,

the appointment or employment of any person in any capacity

by the applicant, permitted entity, intermediary, subsidiary

or holding company thereof for a period of two years from the

termination of term of office, employment or contract with

the board.

(13) A member may not accept employment with any

applicant, permitted entity or an affiliate, intermediary,

subsidiary or holding company thereof for a period of two

