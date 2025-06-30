Senate Bill 903 Printer's Number 1022
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - (1) A physician as the term is defined under section 902
of the act of March 20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), known as the
Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error (Mcare) Act.
(2) A physician assistant as the term is defined in
section 2 of the act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112),
known as the Medical Practice Act of 1985, or in section 2 of
the act of October 5, 1978 (P.L.1109, No.261), known as the
Osteopathic Medical Practice Act.
(3) A registered nurse as defined in 49 Pa. Code § 21.1
(relating to definitions).
(4) A certified registered nurse practitioner as the
term is defined in section 2 of the act of May 22, 1951
(P.L.317, No.69), known as The Professional Nursing Law.
(5) An individual licensed to practice as a licensed
practical nurse under the provisions of the act of March 2,
1956 (1955 P.L.1211, No.376), known as the Practical Nurse
Law.
"Licensing boards." The following:
(1) The State Board of Medicine.
(2) The State Board of Nursing.
(3) The State Board of Osteopathic Medicine.
"Warm handoff." The protocol developed by each single county
authority on drugs and alcohol under the Department of Drug and
Alcohol Programs' guidelines that, after medical stabilization,
provides for referral and transfer of individuals from emergency
medical care to specialty substance use disorder treatment.
§ 58A02. Alcohol and other drug addiction continuing education.
(a) Continuing education requirements.--Beginning with
licensure or certification periods that are active on or
commence on November 1, 2025, and maintained for all subsequent
