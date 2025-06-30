Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,951 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 905 Printer's Number 1023

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - (2) The total number of the insurer's insureds and plan

members who received addiction treatment covered or

authorized by the insurer and by any subcontractor acting on

behalf of the insurer.

(3) For each product line, the units of addiction

treatment authorized by the insurer and its subcontractors,

broken down by treatment setting, including inpatient

hospital detoxification, inpatient hospital rehabilitation,

inpatient nonhospital detoxification, inpatient nonhospital

residential, partial hospitalization and outpatient.

(4) For each product line, the units of addiction

treatment reimbursed or otherwise paid for by the insurer and

its subcontractors, broken down by treatment setting,

including inpatient hospital detoxification, inpatient

hospital rehabilitation, inpatient nonhospital

detoxification, inpatient nonhospital residential, partial

hospitalization and outpatient.

(5) For each product line, the average length of stay or

units of service for each treatment setting, including

inpatient hospital detoxification, inpatient hospital

rehabilitation, inpatient nonhospital detoxification,

inpatient nonhospital residential, partial hospitalization

and outpatient.

(6) For each product line, the number and percentage of

reviews conducted by the insurer and its subcontractors, the

number and percentage of reviews conducted by the insurer and

its subcontractors that resulted in denials and the number

and percentage of reviews conducted by the insurer and its

subcontractors that resulted in other adverse benefit

determinations, other than denials, for each of the

20250SB0905PN1023 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 905 Printer's Number 1023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more