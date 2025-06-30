Senate Bill 31 Printer's Number 1025

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - of the applicants and obtaining records of criminal arrests and

convictions in order to prepare criminal history background

investigations under section 1801 (relating to duty to provide).

Fingerprints and photographs obtained pursuant to this part may

be maintained by the commissions, the board and the Pennsylvania

State Police for use pursuant to this part and for general law

enforcement purposes. In addition to any other fee or cost

assessed by the commissions or the board, an applicant shall pay

for the cost of fingerprinting and photographing.] (a)

Background check.--

(1) In order to ensure the integrity of gaming-related

activities in this Commonwealth, the board shall require

criminal history record checks for an individual who is an

appointee to the board, appointee to the commission,

prospective employee, existing employee, independent

contractor, applicant or licensee who seeks registration or a

permit, certification, license, qualification, renewal or

other credential issued by the board under this part.

(2) The individual shall submit a full set of

fingerprints to the Pennsylvania State Police.

(3) The Pennsylvania State Police shall:

(i) Check the fingerprints of the individual against

records in the Pennsylvania State Police central

repository for the purpose of obtaining a current

criminal history record of any criminal arrests and

convictions.

(ii) Submit the fingerprints of the individual to

the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the purpose of

verifying the identity of the individual and obtaining a

current record of any criminal arrests and convictions.

20250SB0031PN1025 - 5 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30