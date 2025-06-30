Senate Bill 31 Printer's Number 1025
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - of the applicants and obtaining records of criminal arrests and
convictions in order to prepare criminal history background
investigations under section 1801 (relating to duty to provide).
Fingerprints and photographs obtained pursuant to this part may
be maintained by the commissions, the board and the Pennsylvania
State Police for use pursuant to this part and for general law
enforcement purposes. In addition to any other fee or cost
assessed by the commissions or the board, an applicant shall pay
for the cost of fingerprinting and photographing.] (a)
Background check.--
(1) In order to ensure the integrity of gaming-related
activities in this Commonwealth, the board shall require
criminal history record checks for an individual who is an
appointee to the board, appointee to the commission,
prospective employee, existing employee, independent
contractor, applicant or licensee who seeks registration or a
permit, certification, license, qualification, renewal or
other credential issued by the board under this part.
(2) The individual shall submit a full set of
fingerprints to the Pennsylvania State Police.
(3) The Pennsylvania State Police shall:
(i) Check the fingerprints of the individual against
records in the Pennsylvania State Police central
repository for the purpose of obtaining a current
criminal history record of any criminal arrests and
convictions.
(ii) Submit the fingerprints of the individual to
the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the purpose of
verifying the identity of the individual and obtaining a
current record of any criminal arrests and convictions.
