Senate Bill 896 Printer's Number 1026

(3) Providing the Office of Victims' Services with

medical records documenting injuries to the direct victim or

intervenor, consistent with the allegations of the crime.

(4) Obtaining a sexual assault forensic examination.

(5) Providing the Office of Victims' Services with a

signed statement from a mental health care provider or other

licensed health care provider certifying that the victim

suffered from physical or mental injury as a result of the

crime. In the event the certifying mental health care

provider or licensed health care provider provides direct

services to the victim, compensation for the services shall

be limited to Medicare-approved rates.

(6) Any other form of documentation that the Office of

Victims' Services considers sufficient pursuant to

regulations to verify that the crime occurred.

[(a.2) Sexual violence and intimidation orders.--A claimant

who satisfies the eligibility requirements of subsection (a)(1),

(2) and (4) may satisfy the eligibility requirement under

subsection (a)(3) for reporting a crime to the proper

authorities by commencing an action brought in accordance with

42 Pa.C.S. Ch. 62A (relating to protection of victims of sexual

violence or intimidation) and as provided for in the

Pennsylvania Rules of Civil Procedure. An award may not be made

if the record shows that the petition was withdrawn, except if

the Office of Victims' Services finds the withdrawal to have

been justified, consistent with regulations of the Office of

