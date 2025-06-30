Senate Bill 897 Printer's Number 1027
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - commission shall order the electric distribution
company to enter into a long-term resource adequacy
agreement for the approved new generation resource.
The electric distribution company shall recover costs
from entering into the long-term resource adequacy
agreement in accordance with clause (F). In addition
to the cost recovery allowed under clause (F), the
commission shall allow an additional financial
incentive at a reasonable rate set by the commission.
In the absence of a stated return on equity
established in a distribution rate case, the
commission shall use the return on equity for capital
recovered under the distribution system improvement
charge, pursuant to section 1353 (relating to
distribution system improvement charge), in effect at
the time of the commission's order.
(F) Costs for new generation resources and long-
term resource adequacy agreements, including all
costs of preparing, filing and litigating the
petition under this subsection, shall be recovered
from customers in all customer classes through a
nonbypassable cost-recovery tariff mechanism, in
accordance with section 1307, to ensure full and
timely recovery of all prudent and reasonable costs
of investment by the electric distribution company in
new generation resources, as approved by the
commission, including administrative costs, operation
and maintenance expenses and a just and reasonable
pretax return on the electric distribution company's
capital investments in the new generation resources.
20250SB0897PN1027 - 7 -
