Senate Bill 898 Printer's Number 1028
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 1028
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
898
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, MILLER, KIM, L. WILLIAMS, VOGEL, KANE
AND LANGERHOLC, JUNE 30, 2025
REFERRED TO FINANCE, JUNE 30, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in Waterfront Development Tax Credit, further
providing for waterfront development organizations, for
waterfront development projects, for tax credit and for
limitations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1704-K(c) of the act of March 4, 1971
(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended
and the section is amended by adding a subsection to read:
Section 1704-K. Waterfront development organizations.
* * *
(c) Approval timeline.--No later than 60 days after [a
waterfront development organization has submitted] submission of
an application under [this section] subsections (a) and (b), the
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.