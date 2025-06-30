Senate Bill 898 Printer's Number 1028

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 1028

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

898

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, MILLER, KIM, L. WILLIAMS, VOGEL, KANE

AND LANGERHOLC, JUNE 30, 2025

REFERRED TO FINANCE, JUNE 30, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in Waterfront Development Tax Credit, further

providing for waterfront development organizations, for

waterfront development projects, for tax credit and for

limitations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1704-K(c) of the act of March 4, 1971

(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended

and the section is amended by adding a subsection to read:

Section 1704-K. Waterfront development organizations.

* * *

(c) Approval timeline.--No later than 60 days after [a

waterfront development organization has submitted] submission of

an application under [this section] subsections (a) and (b), the

