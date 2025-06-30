Senate Bill 899 Printer's Number 1029
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 1029
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
899
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, KANE, DUSH, FONTANA, BROWN, HAYWOOD,
STEFANO AND J. WARD, JUNE 30, 2025
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JUNE 30, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), entitled
"An act relating to the manufacture, sale and possession of
controlled substances, other drugs, devices and cosmetics;
conferring powers on the courts and the secretary and
Department of Health, and a newly created Pennsylvania Drug,
Device and Cosmetic Board; establishing schedules of
controlled substances; providing penalties; requiring
registration of persons engaged in the drug trade and for the
revocation or suspension of certain licenses and
registrations; and repealing an act," further providing for
prohibited acts and penalties.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 13(a) of the act of April 14, 1972
(P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug,
Device and Cosmetic Act, is amended by adding a clause and the
section is amended by adding a subsection to read:
Section 13. Prohibited Acts; Penalties.--(a) The following
acts and the causing thereof within the Commonwealth are hereby
prohibited:
* * *
(41) (i) The preparation, manufacture, sale or distribution
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
