Senate Bill 246 Printer's Number 1030

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - "Nonpublic school." A nonprofit school, other than a public

school, within this Commonwealth in which a resident of this

Commonwealth may legally fulfill the compulsory school

attendance requirements of this act and that meets the

applicable requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of

1964 (Public Law 88-352, 42 U.S.C. § 2000 et seq.).

"School entity." An area career and technical school,

charter school, cyber charter school, regional charter school or

school district or intermediate unit .

"School property." Any of the following:

(1) Public school grounds.

(2) A location where a school-sponsored activity is

conducted.

(3) A conveyance providing transportation to a school

entity , nonpublic school, private school or school-sponsored

activity.

"WEAPON." ANY KNIFE, CUTTING INSTRUMENT, CUTTING TOOL,

NUNCHAKU, FIREARM, SHOTGUN, RIFLE AND ANY OTHER TOOL, INSTRUMENT

OR IMPLEMENT CAPABLE OF INFLICTING SERIOUS BODILY INJURY.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

AMENDING THE ACT OF MARCH 10, 1949 (P.L.30, NO.14), ENTITLED "AN

ACT RELATING TO THE PUBLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM, INCLUDING CERTAIN

PROVISIONS APPLICABLE AS WELL TO PRIVATE AND PAROCHIAL

SCHOOLS; AMENDING, REVISING, CONSOLIDATING AND CHANGING THE

LAWS RELATING THERETO," IN STUDENT SUPPORTS, PROVIDING FOR

PARENTAL AND EMPLOYEE NOTIFICATION OF WEAPON INCIDENTS.

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA

HEREBY ENACTS AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1. THE ACT OF MARCH 10, 1949 (P.L.30, NO.14), KNOWN

AS THE PUBLIC SCHOOL CODE OF 1949, IS AMENDED BY ADDING A

SECTION TO READ:

SECTION 1303.2-A. PARENTAL AND EMPLOYE NOTIFICATION OF

WEAPON INCIDENTS.--(A) A SCHOOL ENTITY , NONPUBLIC SCHOOL OR

20250SB0246PN1030 - 5 -

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33