Senate Bill 246 Printer's Number 1030
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - "Nonpublic school." A nonprofit school, other than a public
school, within this Commonwealth in which a resident of this
Commonwealth may legally fulfill the compulsory school
attendance requirements of this act and that meets the
applicable requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of
1964 (Public Law 88-352, 42 U.S.C. § 2000 et seq.).
"School entity." An area career and technical school,
charter school, cyber charter school, regional charter school or
school district or intermediate unit .
"School property." Any of the following:
(1) Public school grounds.
(2) A location where a school-sponsored activity is
conducted.
(3) A conveyance providing transportation to a school
entity , nonpublic school, private school or school-sponsored
activity.
"WEAPON." ANY KNIFE, CUTTING INSTRUMENT, CUTTING TOOL,
NUNCHAKU, FIREARM, SHOTGUN, RIFLE AND ANY OTHER TOOL, INSTRUMENT
OR IMPLEMENT CAPABLE OF INFLICTING SERIOUS BODILY INJURY.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
AMENDING THE ACT OF MARCH 10, 1949 (P.L.30, NO.14), ENTITLED "AN
ACT RELATING TO THE PUBLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM, INCLUDING CERTAIN
PROVISIONS APPLICABLE AS WELL TO PRIVATE AND PAROCHIAL
SCHOOLS; AMENDING, REVISING, CONSOLIDATING AND CHANGING THE
LAWS RELATING THERETO," IN STUDENT SUPPORTS, PROVIDING FOR
PARENTAL AND EMPLOYEE NOTIFICATION OF WEAPON INCIDENTS.
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA
HEREBY ENACTS AS FOLLOWS:
SECTION 1. THE ACT OF MARCH 10, 1949 (P.L.30, NO.14), KNOWN
AS THE PUBLIC SCHOOL CODE OF 1949, IS AMENDED BY ADDING A
SECTION TO READ:
SECTION 1303.2-A. PARENTAL AND EMPLOYE NOTIFICATION OF
WEAPON INCIDENTS.--(A) A SCHOOL ENTITY , NONPUBLIC SCHOOL OR
