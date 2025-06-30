Senate Bill 95 Printer's Number 1019
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 50, 918, 1012
PRINTER'S NO. 1019
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
95
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, BROOKS, STREET, FONTANA, COMITTA,
ROTHMAN, ROBINSON, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, KANE, HAYWOOD, BAKER,
J. WARD, STEFANO, SAVAL, YAW, MASTRIANO, FARRY AND DUSH,
JANUARY 22, 2025
AS RE-REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON APPROPRIATIONS, HOUSE OF
REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, JUNE 30, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of September 27, 1961 (P.L.1700, No.699),
entitled "An act relating to the regulation of the practice
of pharmacy, including the sales, use and distribution of
drugs and devices at retail; and amending, revising,
consolidating and repealing certain laws relating thereto,"
further providing for definitions, for licensing of
pharmacists and for unlawful acts; and providing for price
disclosure.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2 of the act of September 27, 1961
(P.L.1700, No.699), known as the Pharmacy Act, is amended by
adding clauses to read:
Section 2. Definitions.--As used in this act:
* * *
(24) "EMS provider" means "emergency medical services
provider" or "EMS provider" as defined in 35 Pa.C.S. § 8103
(relating to definitions).
(25) "Dose package" means an individually sealed package
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
