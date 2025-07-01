ZOME and Hussein Chalayan Launch the World’s First Fully Functional Spatial Wearable Interface

ZOME's Spatial Wearable Interface, designed by Hussein Chalayan

The interface unites spatial computing, fashion, and embodied interaction — now available on Apple Vision Pro.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZOME, the Spatial Social Platform, unveils the release of the world’s first fully functional spatial wearable interface, designed by its creative director and acclaimed designer, Hussein Chalayan.This ground-breaking interface extends seamlessly from the user’s body — blending technology, design, and spatial interaction into a single, intuitive gesture system. The elegant and ergonomic interface adapts in real time to each user’s body, adjusting proportions for a personalized experience. It is couture for the era of spatial computing — where software becomes part of the body’s language.Hussein Chalayan, renowned for his visionary work at the intersection of technology and fashion, brings his distinctive aesthetic and conceptual depth to ZOME. As creative director, Chalayan continues to push boundaries of form, memory, and embodiment in digital space.Previously, Chalayan and ZOME launched a global series of exclusive curated message capsules — geolocated across 700+ airports worldwide and linked to the real-time position of the Moon, setting a new benchmark in spatial storytelling.“Until now, interfaces like this have only existed in science fiction films and video games. To bring it to life — and into people’s hands — has been an incredible journey. It’s been a privilege to work with Hussein to find the balance between ergonomics, beauty, and functionality,” said Theodore Wohng, founder of ZOME.“With this new interface I wanted to explore a new kind of embodiment — where technology isn’t simply worn, but lived, becoming a part of how we remember, express, and belong within space,” said Hussein Chalayan.The spatial wearable interface is adaptive for both personal and business use — from navigating immersive retail experiences and exploring layered location- and time-based content for intuitive learning, to interacting with celestially anchored public presentations on ZOME. It offers a new way to engage with technology and the world around us.This marks a key milestone in ZOME’s expanding spatial system — laying the foundation for a new form of embodied computing, that the interface is alive to time, place, and form. It will continue to grow in richness, responsiveness, and creative potential in upcoming iterations, as outlined in ZOME’s patent filings.The spatial wearable interface is now live on the Apple Vision Pro version of ZOME.ZOME is also available on iOS, Android phones and tablets, and is preparing its rollout for more spatial devices — including Samsung’s Project Moohan.ABOUT ZOMEZOME is a new spatial social platform that lets individuals and businesses place Message Capsules anywhere in the world — tied to location, time, or even celestial bodies like the Sun, the Moon, planets, and constellations.Available on iOS, Android, and tablets, ZOME was a day-one launch partner for Apple Vision Pro and is currently developing its version for Samsung’s Project Moohan.Each Message Capsule can include rich content — such as 3D models, spatial video, images, audio, or text — and can be anchored to a multitude of places at once, various moments in time, or even movements in the sky. Users can explore capsules that appear around them in the real world, or experience messages that unlock at set times in the future.ZOME opens new possibilities for immersive communication and creative expression — enabling brands, businesses, and individuals to place targeted, value-added content across the world. From music and art to storytelling and education, ZOME empowers users to create experiences that unfold in rhythm with both place and time.Whether for commercial or personal use, ZOME offers an accessible entry point into the world of augmented reality — making it easy for anyone to create and explore spatial content. By bridging online and offline environments, ZOME transforms the physical world into a canvas for shared memory, creativity, and connection across time and space, through a fully networked spatial social platform.

ZOME x Chalayan - Spatial Wearable Interface

