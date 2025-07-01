GEMS Education unveils ‘The GEMS of Early Childhood’ to nurture tomorrow’s learners from day one

Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder, GEMS Education

Elite Training for nannies: GEMS’ bilingual nine-module course sets a new benchmark for childcare; Equips nannies with tools to nurture every child’s growth

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GEMS Education is setting a new global benchmark in early childhood support with the launch of The GEMS of Early Childhood – a comprehensive course designed to empower families, including nannies, with the tools, knowledge and confidence to support young children during the most critical phase of their development.The training, championed by Sarah O’Regan, Principal/CEO of GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis (WSO), goes beyond the classroom to offer a dedicated Early Childhood Oasis – a space where parents and nannies can access accredited, expert-led training, bilingual resources, community events, and holistic support services.Backed by a team of early years specialists from GEMS Wellington Academy, the programme delivers the latest in evidence-based care and development practices. Its purpose is simple but powerful: to help every family thrive from the very start.With its first Early Childhood Oasis opening at WSO in August 2025, and plans to expand across the GEMS network, The GEMS of Early Childhood recognises that the journey to lifelong learning, wellbeing and success begins at home and starts well before formal schooling.“These earliest years are the foundation of everything that follows,” said Mr Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of GEMS Education. “By empowering families with practical, evidence-based guidance, we are ensuring that every child has the best possible start in life.“This initiative reflects our deep belief in the power of partnership between schools and families – and our commitment to supporting every stage of a child’s growth and development.”The GEMS of Early Childhood is built around a set of distinguishing features that elevate it far beyond traditional parenting programmes:• Accredited, Expert-Led Training: From infant first aid to baby brain development and mental health awareness, every session is led by qualified professionals using the latest research and global best practices.• Practical, Real-Life Tools: Parents and nannies receive actionable resources including, infant nutrition guides, sleep strategies and communication development content, that they can apply immediately at home.• Inclusive, Culturally-Aware Support: Designed for diverse family backgrounds and needs, all resources are accessible, bilingual, and designed to promote community and connection.“The GEMS of Early Childhood is about meeting families where they are – and walking with them every step of the way,” said Sarah O’Regan. “This is not a one-size-fits-all approach. It’s personal, practical, and deeply rooted in science and compassion. We’re building a village – a place where every parent feels supported, every question is welcome, and every child can thrive.”The launch of the initiative will follow a two-phase roadmap from now through December 2025. Highlights include:• Phase 1 (April–July 2025): Branding, ambassador engagement, and development of bilingual, accredited training content.• Phase 2 (September, 2025): Our flagship launch, Elite Training for Nannies, is a premium 9-module course crafted to elevate care standards across the region. From the fundamentals of childhood nutrition to embedding healthy sleep routines and unlocking the power of purposeful play, each module empowers nannies with the knowledge and confidence to help children truly thrive.• Phase 2 (August–December 2025): The Early Childhood Oasis at WSO opens with a full calendar of events, including parenting classes, drop-in wellbeing support, and connections with healthcare and SEND specialists.Data collection and feedback will shape future scaling.The initiative has already attracted the attention of leading voices in early years development and family health.As a global education pioneer, GEMS Education continues to expand the boundaries of what schooling can – and should – be. The GEMS of Early Childhood is its latest step in ensuring that children, and the families who nurture them, are set up not just to succeed – but to flourish.For more information, contact Sarah Hollingworth (s.hollingworth_wso@gemsedu.com)

