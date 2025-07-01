B&H Worldwide Celebrates Completion of Historic AerFin A330-200 Disassembly Project at Hong Kong International Airport

B&H Worldwide Completes AerFin Aircraft Teardown Project in Hong Kong B H Worldwide logo

B&H Worldwide is proud to announce the successful conclusion of a complex six-aircraft teardown project for AerFin, at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA).

This project with AerFin was a true testament to B&H Worldwide's agility, technical knowledge and resilience in the face of complex logistics challenges.” — Stuart Allen, Group CEO

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, a global leader in aerospace logistics, is proud to announce the successful conclusion of a complex six-aircraft teardown project for its valued customer, AerFin, at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). This groundbreaking initiative, which commenced in mid-September 2024 and concluded in April 2025, saw B&H Worldwide provide a comprehensive suite of end-to-end logistics solutions, playing a pivotal role in the project’s seamless execution and AerFin’s subsequent recognition with the prestigious Ishka Editor's Award for "Deal of The Year 2024."

The ambitious project involved the disassembly of six Airbus A330-200 aircraft, a first-ever commercial teardown of this scale at HKIA. B&H Worldwide’s expertise was critical in navigating the unique challenges posed by working within one of the world’s busiest airports. Our dedicated Hong Kong team delivered an integrated logistics solution encompassing:

• On-site co-ordination, inspection, packing, and segmentation of aircraft parts.

• Daily communication and co-ordination of collections from the teardown provider.

• Segregation, crating, and movement of large and high-value components.

• Secure storage of aviation parts prior to dispatch and export, ensuring full customs compliance.

• Freight forwarding services, including customs brokerage, ocean freight upon teardown completion, and expedited air freight for critical "hot" items.

Beyond these core services, B&H Worldwide also provided crucial support in inventory management, documentation, tag identification, traceability, local transportation and on-site co-ordination, ensuring project continuity despite a demanding operating environment.

"This project with AerFin was a true testament to B&H Worldwide's agility, technical knowledge and resilience in the face of complex logistics challenges," stated Stuart Allen, Group CEO of B&H Worldwide. "Our team in Hong Kong demonstrated exceptional dedication, ensuring that despite tight deadlines, manpower shortages at the teardown facility, limited local storage options and seasonal freight cost volatility, we maintained a continuous flow of operations and delivered a solution that exceeded expectations. The success of this project and AerFin winning the Ishka Editor's Award for 'Deal of The Year 2024' underscores the value of our collaborative partnership."

A critical enabler of the project’s success was B&H Worldwide’s proprietary FirstTRAC platform. This served as a central control tower, providing AerFin with instant access to inventory updates, shipment statuses, part photographs and documentation, ensuring complete transparency and confidence in data accuracy and chain of custody throughout the teardown process.

Simon Bayliss, Chief Operating Officer of AerFin, commented on the collaboration: "B&H Worldwide was an indispensable partner in our groundbreaking A330-200 disassembly project at HKIA. Their comprehensive logistics support, from meticulous on-site co-ordination to navigating complex customs requirements and securing crucial freight capacity, was instrumental in overcoming the unprecedented challenges we faced. Their commitment and expertise were a key factor in the project's successful completion and our recognition with the Ishka Editor's Award. We truly value their ability to bring clarity to complexity."

This successful collaboration further solidifies B&H Worldwide’s position as a leading aerospace logistics provider, consistently delivering confidence, clarity and control in even the most intricate scenarios. The project not only showcased B&H Worldwide’s operational excellence but also contributed to sustainable aviation practices by facilitating the repurposing of valuable aircraft parts.



About B&H Worldwide

Established in 1988 in the UK, B&H Worldwide is a market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 4 decades it has expanded globally and today operates from ten strategically located aerospace hubs around the world and has a customer base which includes airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors. Its innovative, in-house designed IT solutions are highly tailored to suit customer operating models and its FirstTRAC software sets the benchmark for the aerospace logistics industry. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com

About AerFin

We are aviation asset specialists. We buy, sell, lease and repair aircraft, engines, and parts to maximise the value for their owners and provide a lower-cost supply of material to our airline, lessor and MRO customers. Through our deep technical expertise and high-performance culture, we deliver confidence-inspiring quality, safety and value to our customers. Our blend of industry expertise and experience – today’s insight and tomorrow’s foresight – gives us a unique perspective on our industry that is trusted by over 600 customers across six continents. With regional hubs in Europe, Asia and the USA we’re perfectly placed to keep fleets flying and get deals done. That’s the AerFin way. That’s the way ahead.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.