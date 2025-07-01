2025 June - Navigating Talent Trends in Myanmar

2025 June - Monthly Hiring Insights on JobNet.com.mm 2025 June - Monthly Hiring Insights on JobNet.com.mm INDUSTRIES 2025 June - Monthly Hiring Insights on JobNet.com.mm JOB FUNCTION

The most job posts on JobNet.com.mm in June 2025 to help you stay ahead informed about evolving talent market in Myanmar.

YANGON, MYANMAR, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We bring you insights into the top 10 industries and job functions with the most job posts on JobNet.com.mm in June 2025 to help you stay ahead informed about evolving talent market in Myanmar.Here are the rankings of the to 10 industries in the order of most jobs posted on JobNet.com.mm for June 2025:Banking/ Insurance/ MicrofinanceFMCGTrading/Distribution/Import/ExportEducation/TrainingManufacturingFood and Beverage/CateringTelecommunicationsIT/ComputerPharmaceutical/Life SciencesRetail/WholesaleThe list below highlights the top 10 job functions with the most job postings on JobNet.com.mm for June 2025. Whether you're seeking to expand your team, streamline your workforce, or stay ahead in the talent acquisition game, these insights will help you make informed decisions in your recruitment and growth strategies. Discover the most in-demand functions that are shaping the job market and driving success for businesses in Myanmar from highest to lowest:Sales, Business DevelopmentFinance, Accounting, AuditIT Hardware, SoftwareMarketing, Media, CreativeEngineering, Technical, HSEHR, Training and RecruitmentAdministrativeCustomer Service, SupportEducation, Teaching, ChildcareLogistics, Warehousing, Port

