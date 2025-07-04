AllScale Raises $1.5M to Empower Small Businesses with Accessible, Compliant Stablecoin Solutions

HONG KONG, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AllScale, a financial technology startup building stablecoin solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has announced the closing of a $1.5 million funding round to accelerate the development and adoption of its intuitive, compliant, and secure stablecoin invoicing, social commerce, and payroll solutions. Their investors and backers include DraperDragon, Amber Group, Y2Z Capital, KuCoin Ventures, Oak Grove Ventures, Blockbooster, Movemaker, and the startup is also a member at the Hong Kong Cyberport Incubation Program.Unlocking the Last Mile for Enterprise Stablecoin PaymentsAs stablecoin ecosystems mature globally—with advances in issuance, payment channels, AML, and fiat on/off ramps—businesses still face significant challenges: high learning curves, costly integration, transaction risks, and complex compliance and accounting processes. AllScale targets these pain points by delivering a one-stop, end-to-end toolkit for stablecoin scenarios, dramatically lowering the barriers for traditional SMBs to leverage stablecoins for payments, sales, payroll, and beyond.The AllScale founding team brings deep expertise from their previous experiences at Kraken, Block, CapitalOne, OKX, and TikTok, combining product, compliance, and legal experience to solve real-world business needs.Accelerating Stablecoin Adoption Amid Regulatory TailwindsMarket momentum for stablecoins has never been stronger. In June 2025, the U.S. Senate passed the landmark GENIUS Act, while Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Ordinance is set to take effect in August. With regulatory clarity and surging transaction volumes, stablecoins are rapidly shifting from the periphery to the core of financial innovation—offering a new engine for global business growth, especially for cross-border commerce.How Stablecoins Help Traditional SMBs Scale?Instant, Low-Cost Global Payments: Move value worldwide in seconds with minimal fees—24/7, no banking delays or intermediaries.Value Stability in Volatile Markets: Shield payments from currency swings with tokens pegged 1:1 to fiat (e.g., USD).Accessibility for the Unbanked: Enable anyone with internet access to transact globally, regardless of local banking infrastructure (with robust AML compliance).Programmable for AI Agents: Power machine-to-machine and AI-driven payments, unlocking automated internet commerce.AllScale Product Suite: Streamlining Stablecoin Utility for SMBsStablecoin Social Commerce: Sell on Telegram, Line, WhatsApp, and more with an AllScale biolink—showcase products and collect secure, instant stablecoin payments.Stablecoin Invoice: Send invoices via link for frictionless, omni-channel payments—accept on-chain, wire, or credit card, and receive funds in stablecoin.Stablecoin Payroll: Instantly pay global teams and contractors with enterprise-grade compliance—anyone, anywhere, in minutes.“Stablecoins are no longer a niche technology—they’re the foundation for the next wave of global commerce,” said the AllScale co-founder Shawn Pang. “We’re thrilled to help businesses of all sizes unlock stablecoin benefits with compliance, security, and simplicity at the forefront.”About AllScaleAllScale (allscale.io) is dedicated to making stablecoins accessible, intuitive, and compliant for small and medium-sized businesses. By bridging every link of the stablecoin payment chain, AllScale empowers enterprises worldwide to collect payments, sell, and manage payroll in stablecoins with unprecedented ease.

