O Canada, O Crumbl! Celebrate Canada’s Birthday With Festive Desserts

Fireworks of Flavor — From Old Favorites to a New Summer Treat

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grab your maple leaf gear and get ready to celebrate Canada with Crumbl! This year’s Canada Day menu includes fan-favorite treats and one brand-new dessert that’s practically shouting “let’s go to the lake!” Perfect for backyard BBQs, cottage hangs, or cozying up with your crew, these treats are sure to be the star of the dessert table.The themed treats include Crumbl’s Birthday Cake Cookie, Original M&M'SCookie, and Strawberry Shortcake. But if you’re looking for something you’ve never tried that screams summer, the brand new S’mores Brownie is for you. It’s a rich, gooey brownie layered over a buttery graham cracker crust, topped with a cloud of marshmallow buttercream, a warm drizzle of milk chocolate, and a golden graham cracker streusel for the perfect crunch.Every sweet on the menu comes in large and mini size, which is ideal for serving at any celebration or get-together. As always, Crumbl desserts are also baked fresh daily at every location and guaranteed to bring major “yum” to your long weekend.Please note: Crumbl stores will close early at 6pm on July 1st to give their team time to celebrate. Be sure to plan your dessert run accordingly!No Canada Day is complete without fireworks, family, and of course Crumbl — so preorder your Party Pack today on the Crumbl app!About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,100 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.ca, on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.

