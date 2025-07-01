OSHA proposes removing remaining requirements of its COVID-19 emergency temporary standard

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration June 30 released a proposed rule to remove what remains of its emergency temporary standard for occupational exposure to COVID-19 that had required certain health care employers to protect workers in health care settings from exposure to the virus that caused COVID-19. Specifically, the proposal would remove the recordkeeping and reporting requirements imposed on covered health care employers related to health care workers with COVID-19.

OSHA in January announced it terminated efforts to establish a permanent COVID-19 standard to protect workers in health care settings. The AHA previously had urged OSHA not to finalize the rule, saying it was unnecessary and would cause confusion.

Comments on the proposed rule are due 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.