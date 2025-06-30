Daily Session Report for Monday, June 30, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 30, 2025
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 4: 58 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Madden.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered
and entitled as follows, viz:
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered
and entitled as follows, viz:
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the
House of Representatives is requested.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments
made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments as Amended by the House
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 275 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 276 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HR 277 Appropriations
HR 278 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 1667 Finance
HB 1668 Finance
HB 1676 Labor And Industry
HB 1673 Judiciary
HB 1674 State Government
HB 1675 Transportation
HB 1677 Judiciary
HB 1678 Finance
HB 1679 State Government
HB 1680 Education
HB 1681 Judiciary
HB 1682 Appropriations
HB 1683 Transportation
HB 1684 Finance
SB 520 Judiciary
SB 779 Judiciary
SB 800 Game And Fisheries
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Amended
From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Professional Licensure Reported as Committed
From Finance Reported as Committed
From Finance Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Professional Licensure Reported as Committed
From Professional Licensure Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution designating September 18, 2025, and September 18, 2026, as "State Grange Day" in Pennsylvania and celebrating the Pennsylvania State Grange on its 152nd and 153rd anniversaries.
200-3
A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study and issue a report on the best practices and recommendations for the operation of juvenile detention centers within this Commonwealth.
109-94
Amendment was withdrawn
A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2025 as "Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
200-3
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
