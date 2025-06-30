Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,981 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Monday, June 30, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 30, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4: 58 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Madden.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered

and entitled as follows, viz:

 

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered

and entitled as follows, viz:

 

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the

House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments

made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments as Amended by the House

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 275     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 276     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 277     Appropriations

HR 278     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

                   

HB 1667   Finance

HB 1668   Finance

HB 1676   Labor And Industry

HB 1673   Judiciary

HB 1674   State Government

HB 1675   Transportation

HB 1677   Judiciary

HB 1678   Finance

HB 1679   State Government

HB 1680   Education

HB 1681   Judiciary

HB 1682   Appropriations

HB 1683   Transportation

HB 1684   Finance

                   

SB 520      Judiciary

SB 779      Judiciary

SB 800      Game And Fisheries

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 18

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 103

From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed

HB 129

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 309

From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed

HB 354

From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed

HB 377

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 482

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 640

From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Amended

HB 799

From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed

HB 865

From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed

HB 956

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1427

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1431

From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed

HB 1507

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1532

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1540

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1553

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1562

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1572

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1574

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1629

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1646

From Professional Licensure Reported as Committed

HB 1667

From Finance Reported as Committed

HB 1668

From Finance Reported as Committed

 

 

HR 99

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HR 219

From Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Reported as Committed

 

 

SB 90

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 95

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 739

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

SB 838

From Professional Licensure Reported as Committed

SB 842

From Professional Licensure Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 5

A Resolution designating September 18, 2025, and September 18, 2026, as "State Grange Day" in Pennsylvania and celebrating the Pennsylvania State Grange on its 152nd and 153rd anniversaries.           

200-3

 

HR 142

A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study and issue a report on the best practices and recommendations for the operation of juvenile detention centers within this Commonwealth.           

109-94

 

 

PN 1109 A01393 (KEPHART)

Amendment was withdrawn

HR 264

A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2025 as "Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.                                            

200-3

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, July 1, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Monday, June 30, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more