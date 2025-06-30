Daily Session Report for Monday, June 30, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 30, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4: 58 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Madden.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments as Amended by the House

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 275 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 276 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 277 Appropriations

HR 278 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 1667 Finance

HB 1668 Finance

HB 1676 Labor And Industry

HB 1673 Judiciary

HB 1674 State Government

HB 1675 Transportation

HB 1677 Judiciary

HB 1678 Finance

HB 1679 State Government

HB 1680 Education

HB 1681 Judiciary

HB 1682 Appropriations

HB 1683 Transportation

HB 1684 Finance

SB 520 Judiciary

SB 779 Judiciary

SB 800 Game And Fisheries

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 5 A Resolution designating September 18, 2025, and September 18, 2026, as "State Grange Day" in Pennsylvania and celebrating the Pennsylvania State Grange on its 152nd and 153rd anniversaries. 200-3 HR 142 A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study and issue a report on the best practices and recommendations for the operation of juvenile detention centers within this Commonwealth. 109-94 PN 1109 A01393 (KEPHART) Amendment was withdrawn HR 264 A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2025 as "Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 200-3

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.