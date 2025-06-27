Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Thursday, June 26, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 26, 2025

Convened at 9 A.M.

Adjourned at 11:30 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Parker.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 1671   Judiciary

HB 1672   Finance

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 1564

 From Veteran’s Affairs and Emergency Preparedness to Human Services

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 414

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 593

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1100

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1340

From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed

HB 1626

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1627

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1650

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

 

SB 78

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 89

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 109

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 129

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 232

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 255

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 302

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 411

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 466

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 518

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 649

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 719

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, June 30, 2025  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

