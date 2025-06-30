Maryland Car Rally Task Force Dismantles Six Car Rallies; Three Arrests Made

June 30, 2025

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Multiple large-scale illegal car rallies were dismantled by the Maryland Car Rally Task Force and partner law enforcement agencies on Saturday in Baltimore County, Harford County, and Baltimore City.

This proactive, coordinated enforcement effort focused on public roads, industrial zones and parking lots throughout Baltimore County, Harford County, and Baltimore City. The dismantling operation started at 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 28 and included six large-scale illegal exhibition driving events. High visibility enforcement and patrols were conducted throughout the region preventing crowds of up to 200 participants from engaging in exhibition driving, disorderly behavior and roadway shutdowns. The Task Force responded to the following locations:

10740 Pulaski Highway in White Marsh

1060 Joppa Farm Road in Joppa

11501 Pocomoke Court in Middle River

2401 North Point Boulevard in Dundalk

506 South Central Avenue in Baltimore City

Interstate 195 Park & Ride in Baltimore County

Maryland State Police arrested and charged Devon Brown, 24, of Essex with theft of a motor vehicle. Brown also had an outstanding warrant for larceny. State Police additionally arrested and charged Rashawn Brown, 22, of Wilmington, Delaware, with exhibition and reckless driving, and Troy Parker, 18, of Catonsville, with exhibition driving, uninsured vehicle, and suspended registration.

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force is comprised of the Maryland State Police, and police departments from Prince George’s, Montgomery, Howard, Baltimore counties, Baltimore City and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police. This collaborative effort remains vital in addressing illegal exhibition driving across designated regions.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov