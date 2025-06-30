Governor Abbott Launches New Tri-Agency Website To Bolster Education-To-Workforce Pipeline

TEXAS, June 30 - June 30, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the launch of an enhanced tri-agency website that will offer a modern, user-friendly platform to strengthen Texas’ education-to-workforce pipeline through a collaboration between the Texas Education Agency (TEA), the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB), and the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).

“Texas continues to build the workforce that will lead the economy of tomorrow,” said Governor Abbott. “That starts with supporting the education pipeline between our schools and employers. This education-to-workforce website will give Texas students the tools and training they need to succeed in the better job and bigger paycheck opportunities we provide in our great state."

“The Tri-Agency work is a critical part of how we expand opportunity for every Texan,” said THECB Commissioner Wynn Rosser. “This website helps bring those efforts to life in a more engaging and accessible way.”

“The Tri-Agency Workforce Initiative helps expand pathways for all Texans by fostering collaboration and strengthening support for these critical efforts,” said TEA Commissioner Mike Morath. “This improved site provides easy access to resources and information that will help schools give students a foundation for post-secondary success.”

"The new Tri-Agency website streamlines access to services and reflects our commitment to a more user-friendly system for Texans," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. "This initiative underscores our dedication to strengthening the vital link between education, training, and career opportunities."

Resources and tools that Texans can access on the new website include:

Connect to grant opportunities to advance programming that support Texas’ education-to-workforce priorities

Access advising tools that assist in education and career development

Learn about apprenticeships and career pathways—that support students, families, veterans, and employers

Understand how public education, higher education, and workforce initiatives are being aligned



By focusing on aligned priorities from across partner agencies, the new website is designed to address the diverse needs of the Texas economy and workforce by ensuring all Texans have access to the education and workforce pathways needed to thrive.

For more on the work of the collaborative efforts of TEA, THECB, and TWC, please visit the new website here.