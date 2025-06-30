MPD Shuts Down Mobile Trailer Attempting to Sell Narcotics in Navy Yard
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man for selling controlled substances from a trailer in Navy Yard.
On Friday, June 27, 2025, at approximately 8:50 p.m., First District officers were patrolling in the Navy Yard neighborhood when they observed an illegally parked trailer in the Unit block of M Street, Southeast. The trailer was displaying two neon signs stating, 'THC Sold Here' and 'Open'. Officers interviewed the owner of the trailer, and determined he did not possess a permit to sell marijuana.
Officers seized the trailer as evidence and recovered a total of 340 grams of narcotics consisting of marijuana, THC edibles, cocaine, hashish, and psilocybin mushrooms.
As a result of the investigation, 42-year-old Abel Adem Delta of Alexandria, VA was arrested and charged with Felony Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine), Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Hashish), and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Psilocybin Mushrooms).
CCN: 25096625
###
