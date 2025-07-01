Submit Release
Regency a Villa Center: Investing in the Workplace for Better Outcomes

Remodeled Therapy Gym at Regency, a Villa Center

Remodeled Nurses Station at Regency, a Villa Center

Remodeled Occupational Therapy Kitchen at Regency, a Villa Center

Regency, a Villa Center has invested in renovations that improve both the resident experience and the daily lives of our dedicated staff.

TAYLOR, MI, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We know that quality care starts with a supportive environment for our team. That’s why Regency, a Villa Center, has invested in renovations that improve both the resident experience and the daily lives of our dedicated staff.

What’s New for Staff and Residents:
• Refreshed Resident Spaces: Brighter, more comfortable rooms that feel like home.
• Upgraded Safety Features: Including new flooring, handrails, and improved lighting for enhanced mobility and security.
• Enhanced Staff Workspaces: Comfortable break areas and lounges to recharge and connect.
• Improved Technology: Faster call systems and upgraded Wi-Fi to streamline communication and care.
• Revitalized Common Areas: Updated dining and lounge spaces that foster a sense of community.

About Regency, a Villa Center

Regency, a Villa Center, is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation community located in Taylor, Michigan. Regency offers a comprehensive range of services, including short-term rehabilitation, post-hospital recovery, and long-term skilled nursing care.

Explore more at RegencyVHC.com | 734.287.4710

Regency, a Villa Center Walkthrough

