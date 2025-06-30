'48 HOURS AND 1 MINUTE' Gripping Child-Abduction Drama Now Streaming Worldwide

Poster-48 Hours and 1 Minute 48HoursAnd1Minute_Still-1.Family 48HoursAnd1Minute_Still-2.Desperate 48HoursAnd1Minute_Still-3.Alone 48HoursAnd1Minute_Still-4.Meeting

It Takes a Moment to Lose and a Lifetime to Find

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indie leader Random Media and Zeder Production announce the haunting new psychological thriller 48 Hours and 1 Minute, the gripping drama from filmmaker Sonia Alexa, is now available for the first time on digital platforms, bringing global audiences into an urgent, emotionally charged story inspired by true events. Written by and starring Alexa, and directed by Michael Thyer, 48 Hours and 1 Minute tackles one of the most harrowing fears any parent can face — the abduction of a child — while shedding light on a controversial law in Serbia that prevents police from searching for missing minors until 48 hours have passed.>>Inspired by real-world issues, driven by personal convictionThe film follows Aleksandra (played by Alexa), a war refugee who returns to her homeland after decades of exile, only to have her five-year-old daughter abducted. With local law enforcement prevented from investigating until the 48-hour waiting period expires, Aleksandra is forced into a frantic, dangerous search through the streets of Belgrade—haunted by her own traumatic past, battling psychiatric medication, and facing institutional obstacles at every turn.“I wanted to contribute to changing this law,” says Alexa. “Serbia, like many places in the world, faces the devastating reality of child abductions. As a new mother myself, the urgency of protecting children has never been more personal.”WATCH THE OFFICIAL TRAILERVimeo (Official International Trailer): https://vimeo.com/1049913192?tq=48#t=53 YouTube (Official Trailer): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=haVpX4Tx2B8&t LOG LINEWhen the 48-hour law prevents police from searching for an abducted child, a resilient mother must take desperate measures to navigate the dangerous streets of Belgrade while battling her own mental demons.>>An international production rooted in Serbian culture48 Hours and 1 Minute overcame pandemic delays before premiering theatrically across Serbia, Bosnia, and Montenegro in 2024, where it received strong local acclaim. Now, the film reaches global audiences for the first time. Director Michael Thyer explains: “This story struck me immediately for its raw emotional power and urgency. Through a simple but intense narrative, we explore themes of family, mental health, institutional failure, and the incredible resilience of one woman’s fight. Serbia is a country rich with both beauty and complexity, and I wanted to capture its soul in a way Western audiences rarely get to see.”A cast of acclaimed Serbian talent:The film features many of Serbia’s most recognizable actors, including:● Natasa Ninkovic (Savior with Dennis Quaid; The Trap)● Radivoje Bukvic (A Good Day to Die Hard, Transporter Refueled, Taken)● Marko Zivic (One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Play it Again, Sam)● Vanja Ejdus (Faust, Three Sisters, Romeo and Juliet)● Marina Cosic (Truths and Lies)The combination of deeply personal performances and unflinching direction grounds 48 Hours and 1 Minute in emotional authenticity.About the FilmmakersSonia Alexa, a graduate of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, has written and directed multiple short films with a focus on socially conscious storytelling. With 48 Hours and 1 Minute, she delivers her feature directorial debut, blending psychological thriller with pressing social commentary. Co-director Michael Thyer, an Australian-born director now based in New York, brings a diverse body of theatrical and film work to the project, including Cavemen, Shake It Up(Disney), and numerous stage adaptations.>>A call to action for changeBeyond its gripping narrative, 48 Hours and 1 Minute seeks to spark conversation and reform. “We hope this film not only entertains, but opens dialogue about the protection of children and the systems that fail them,” says Alexa.OFFICIAL SYNOPSISA war refugee, Aleksandra (Sonia Alexa), returns to Serbia after decades of exile, determined to raise her young daughter Lena in the spirit of her cultural roots. But their idyllic life is shattered when Lena is suddenly abducted.Bound by an outdated law that prohibits police from investigating missing children cases until 48 hours have passed, Aleksandra finds herself alone in a race against time. Battling institutional red tape, corruption, and suspicion surrounding her fragile mental health, she plunges into the perilous underworld of Belgrade, guided only by mysterious clues and fueled by a mother’s unbreakable will.As her search intensifies, Aleksandra faces mounting psychological pressure, familial betrayal, and powerful forces that seek to silence her. Every moment counts, as the line between reality and delusion blurs—and the clock relentlessly ticks toward irreversible tragedy.FILM SPECS:● Title: 48 Hours and 1 Minute● Directed by: Michael Thyer, Sonia Alexa● Written by: Sonia Alexa● Produced by: Zdravko Rajacic, Sasa Dragas● Starring: Sonia Alexa, Michael Thyer, Natasa Ninkovic, Radivoje Bukvic, Marko Zivic, Marina Cosic, Vanja Ejdus● Running Time: 1hr 28min● Language: English with Serbian dialogue (subtitled)● Genres: Psychological Drama, Thriller● Rating: TV-PG (Suggested MPAA Rating)● Distributor: Random Media● Release Date: June 2025 (Digital); March 21, 2024 (Theatrical – Serbia)● Platforms: Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo on Demand, Google Play, and more● IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8355774/ Written by Sonia Alexa, 48 Hours and 1 Minute was born from her mission to shed light on a deeply troubling law that delayed police intervention in child abduction cases. “Even though this is a fictional narrative, it was inspired by real cases and very real fears,” Alexa shares. “The delay in searching for missing children has cost too many lives. As a new mother myself, this film became even more personal.”Director Michael Thyer adds: “From the moment I read the script, I knew this was a story that demanded to be told. The emotional urgency and universal themes of family, resilience, trauma, and institutional failure resonate globally.”A production years in the makingFilmed entirely on location in Belgrade beginning in 2018, 48 Hours and 1 Minute overcame delays brought on by the global pandemic before premiering theatrically in 2024 across 68 screens throughout the Balkans. Its international digital release marks the first time audiences worldwide can experience the film.Technical Details:● Genre: Drama / Psychological Thriller● Runtime: 88 minutes● Language: English & Serbian (subtitled)● Rating: TV-PG● Format: 1080p (1920x854) | Stereo & 5.1● Production Year: 2019● Country of Origin: Serbia● Theatrical Release: March 21, 2024● Streaming Release: June 2025Visit the Film’s Official Pages:● Facebook: facebook.com/groups/249976401432222● Instagram: instagram.com/48hoursand1minute● IMDb: imdb.com/title/tt8355774LONGER SYNOPSIS: A war refugee, Aleksandra, returns to her motherland two decades after exile, to raise her daughter in the spirit of Serbian culture. The family idyll is destroyed by the kidnapping of her 5-year-old, Lena."Kids usually show up by morning" justification for not investigating the case prior to 48 hours passing, gets Alex incandescent with rage, as she speaks to the local police officer. Knowing her daughter's life is at stake, she flies out to the streets of Belgrade, into the maze of terror and unknown, searching for her baby girl.Disorientation and language unfamiliarity don't get her far, however a ransom note and a child’s drawing, that mysteriously appear on her doorstep, become her main lead. As she tries to warn her husband, Stephen, that their dearest people might be involved in the kidnapping, he advises her that misleading paths will result in new episodes of mental distress, just like after her father's death, and that it's best if she takes her prescribed tranquilizers and goes to sleep. The knock on the door does not turn out as expected, since Aleks encounters her doctor Jelena, with police officers, stating that clinically depressed patients should be treated and hospitalized early. Not following Aleks’ demand to view a video on her friend's phone, where Lena screams for help, doctors forcefully lock her up in the Psychiatric Ward, where they drug her to the point that she forgets everything she had on her daughter's potential kidnappers. Fighting through the insurmountable obstacles, Aleks hopes to find her little princess, but will her trauma lower the number of kidnappings in Belgrade and have the power to change this inhuman 48-hour-wait law?About Director/Lead Actor Michael ThyerMichael Thyer is originally from Australia, however he moved to the US after graduating from the University of Queensland, majoring in Drama and Literature. He directed several independent film projects, such as: “Cavemen” with Camilla Belle and Skylar Astin; Disney’s “Shake It Up”; “Blueprint Soul” and “My Best Friend’s Famous.”He started his career directing 3 One Acts Plays by acclaimed novelist and writer Dennis Danziger; “Silent Cal,” “Trim,” “Waiting for Ivanka,” as well as adapted and directed the National Book Critics Circle Award Winning Novel “The Things They Carried” by Tim O’Brien. Some of his known theater works are: “Hurly Burly” by David Rabe, “The Dumb Waiter” by Harold Pinter, “Macbeth” and “Twelfth Night” by William Shakespeare.Mick continues to work as a writer and director in the feature film and television industry, and teaches writing at various institutions around the US.About Co-Director, Writer and Lead Actress Sonia AlexaSonia Alexa is from Serbia, however she graduated from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York/Los Angeles, with a Bachelor’s Degree. She performed Off-Broadway in Anton Chekhov's "Uncle Vanya" and William Shakespeare's “King John.” She played in numerous plays in regional theaters, such as: “Misalliance,” “Necessary Targets,” “Bug”. She wrote and directed the play “Direction in Life.”After her theater career, she moved to Los Angeles where, after graduating from AMDA, she wrote and directed short films: “Nina,” “Love,” “Justice,” “It's Not What It Seems,” “Infinite Hope,” and many others. The movie “A Sister” won the first prize at the AMDA competition.Sonia wrote her directorial debut, the psychological thriller "48 Hours and 1 Minute,” wanting to contribute to changing the 48-hour-law that prevents Serbian police from searching for minors right away. She is the Creative Director of Sonia Alexa Film, whose main goal is to create art that triggers the thought process in the audience and empowers them to change something in their life, making this world a better place to live📁 Download Press Kit + ArtworkOr Paste in your Browser:ABOUT RANDOM MEDIARandom Media is a globally recognized content company that acquires and distributes independent films across theaters, digital platforms, cable, and television networks. Known for championing unique voices and nurturing long-term filmmaker relationships, Random Media’s growing library includes acclaimed titles such as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake, and Iron Brothers.© 2019 Zeder Production, Sonia Alexa Film

TRAILER - 48 Hours and 1 Minute

