Williston Barracks / Vehicle Fire
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A1004760
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: June 30, 2025 at approximately 1342 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 North
TOWN: Milton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 104.2
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Travis Reynells
AGE: 51
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
VIOLATION:
- Operating with a Criminally Suspended License
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 30, 2025 at approximately 1342 hours, Vermont State Police responded to the area of Interstate 89 North at mile marker 104.2 in the town of Milton for a reported vehicle fire. Troopers along with Milton Fire Department arrived on scene and observed a 2009 Subaru Forester on the shoulder of the roadway fully engulfed in flames for unknown reasons. The operator was identified as Travis Reynells (51) of Colchester. Reynells was able to exit the vehicle without any reported injury.
Further investigation revealed Reynells was operating the vehicle with a Criminally Suspended License. Reynells was subsequently issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on August 7, 2025 at 0830 to answer to the charge of Operating with a Criminally Suspended License.
One lane of the interstate was shut down for approximately one hour. The vehicle was removed by TDI Towing.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: August 7, 2025 at 0830 hours
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.