Williston Barracks / Vehicle Fire

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A1004760

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: June 30, 2025 at approximately 1342 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 North

TOWN: Milton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 104.2

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Travis Reynells

AGE: 51

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VIOLATION:

- Operating with a Criminally Suspended License

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 30, 2025 at approximately 1342 hours, Vermont State Police responded to the area of Interstate 89 North at mile marker 104.2 in the town of Milton for a reported vehicle fire. Troopers along with Milton Fire Department arrived on scene and observed a 2009 Subaru Forester on the shoulder of the roadway fully engulfed in flames for unknown reasons. The operator was identified as Travis Reynells (51) of Colchester. Reynells was able to exit the vehicle without any reported injury.

Further investigation revealed Reynells was operating the vehicle with a Criminally Suspended License. Reynells was subsequently issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on August 7, 2025 at 0830 to answer to the charge of Operating with a Criminally Suspended License.

One lane of the interstate was shut down for approximately one hour. The vehicle was removed by TDI Towing.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: August 7, 2025 at 0830 hours

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111