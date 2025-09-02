Derby Barracks / Crash Update / Coventry US RT 5

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A5004737

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 9/1/25 at approximately 1136 hours

STREET: US RT 5

TOWN: Coventry, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Main St.

WEATHER: Fair

Operator 1: Metellus Harris

Age: 18

City: Glover, VT

Operator 2: Karen Carrell

Age: 52

City: Irasburg, VT

Operator 3: George Kermond

Age: 23

City: Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 9/1/25 at approximately 1136 hours, the State Police received a report of a minor 3 vehicle crash near the intersection of US RT and Main St in the town of Coventry. The State Police, Orleans Ambulance, Orleans Fire Department, and the Orleans County Sherrif’s department responded to the scene. No major injuries were reported but one passenger was transported to North Country Hospital for suspected minor injury and was released later that day after being cleared. Witnesses stated that while attempting to pull into a parking lot, Operator of Vehicle 1, Metellus Harris, failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck Vehicle 2. After being struck by Vehicle 2, Vehicle 1 struck Vehicle 3 causing very little damage. Harris was mailed a VCVC for violation of Title 23 VSA 1038, Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic. The roadway was cleared by approximately 1245 hours.