Shaftsbury Barracks / Two - Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B3003703
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Johnson
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 09/01/2025 at 1936
TOWN: Sunderland
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Us Route 7 / MM 28
ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Theresa Randall
AGE: 72
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vermont
VEHICLE MAKE: KIA
VEHICLE MODEL: Soul
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Left Driver side
INJURIES: Unknown
HOSPITAL: Southern Vermont Medical
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Corina Fusco
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Jersey
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 01, 2025, at 1936 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of a two- vehicle crash along US Route 7, MM 28 in the town of Sunderland. Troopers identified Operator #1 as Theresa Randall and Operator #2 as Corina Fusco. Both vehicles were successfully removed, and the roadway was reopened in a short period of time.
The Vermont State Police thanks members of the public for their patience during the temporary road closure.
