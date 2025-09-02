Shaftsbury Barracks / Two - Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B3003703

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Johnson

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 09/01/2025 at 1936

TOWN: Sunderland

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Us Route 7 / MM 28

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Theresa Randall

AGE: 72

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vermont

VEHICLE MAKE: KIA

VEHICLE MODEL: Soul

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Left Driver side

INJURIES: Unknown

HOSPITAL: Southern Vermont Medical

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Corina Fusco

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Jersey

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On September 01, 2025, at 1936 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of a two- vehicle crash along US Route 7, MM 28 in the town of Sunderland. Troopers identified Operator #1 as Theresa Randall and Operator #2 as Corina Fusco. Both vehicles were successfully removed, and the roadway was reopened in a short period of time.

The Vermont State Police thanks members of the public for their patience during the temporary road closure.