Unlawful Mischief / St Albans Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2006036
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/22/2025 @1707 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bliss Road, Franklin VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Keith Brick
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
VICTIM: Erica Dunphy
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/22/2025 Troopers from the St Albans Barracks responded to a report of damaged property. Erica Dunphy stated that a Keith Brick had damaged property not belonging to him costing less than $900. Brick was issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County Court on October 6th 2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/06/2025 @0830
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
