Unlawful Mischief / St Albans Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2006036

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins                             

STATION: St Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/22/2025 @1707 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bliss Road, Franklin VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Keith Brick                                               

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

 

VICTIM: Erica Dunphy

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/22/2025 Troopers from the St Albans Barracks responded to a report of damaged property. Erica Dunphy stated that a Keith Brick had damaged property not belonging to him costing less than $900. Brick was issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County Court on October 6th 2025 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/06/2025 @0830            

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Casey Harkins

Vermont State Police- St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

Casey.Harkins@vermont.gov

802-524-5993

 

