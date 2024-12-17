Actall achieves SOC-2 certification

SOC2 Logo

Audit shows rigorous adherence to control designs, implementation and best practices.

This certification highlights Actall’s ongoing commitment to providing robust and secure data privacy and security solutions” — Bob Hampe

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actall Corporation has announced that it has successfully achieved Service Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit and certification, after an extensive audit by Johanson Group. This certification validates Actall’s robust controls, effective risk management and adherence to development best practices and provides a greater level of trust documentation for both current and prospective business partners and customers.

Designed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 Type II auditing procedure examines a company’s commitment to data privacy and information security standards through five key criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. Obtaining SOC 2 Type II certification demonstrates rigorous adherence to control design, implementation and operational effectiveness.

“This is a significant milestone in our development - after an extensive auditing process, we are proud that Actall is a SOC 2 Type II certified company,” said Bob Hampe, President and CEO of Actall. “This significant milestone is not just about meeting standards; it's a testament to Actall's continuous pursuit of strong security benchmarks which are crucial to the technical leadership of our clients and end users.”

About Actall Corporation

Actall Corporation is an experienced Gov-Tech systems engineering firm specializing in RTLS and IoT solutions designed for complex architecture. Our technical expertise stems from our success in deploying locating systems in extremely difficult & dense facilities. We have designed locating systems to meet owner criteria in very problematic RF environments, including jails/prisons, mental health centers, state capitals and courts. Actall systems leverage accurate locating technologies for patients, inmates, staff, visitors and assets to generate valuable intelligence.

About Rakana Technologies

Rakana Technologies, Inc is a technology holding company principally engaged in indoor positioning systems, IoT design and implementation and process improvement software solutions through its subsidiaries (Rakana Technologies and its subsidiaries are collectively referred to as the “RT Group”).The RT Group includes Actall Corporation, Actall Canada, Inc, Actall Australia and DataByx.

About SOC-2 SOC 2 is a component of the American Institute of CPAs' (AICPA)'s Service Organization Control reporting platform. SOC 2 reports assess and attest to an organization's controls per AICPA's 5 Trust Service Criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 includes a technical audit and confirmation that comprehensive information security policies and procedures are documented and followed.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this release may be considered “forward-looking statements,” such as statements relating to management's views with respect to future events and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions in the markets in which the RT Group operates, new federal or state governmental regulation, the RT Group’s ability to effectively operate, integrate and leverage any past or future strategic acquisition, and other factors which can be found in the RT Group’s other news releases and filings. The RT Group expressly disclaims any duty to update its forward-looking statements unless required by applicable law.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.