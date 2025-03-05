Rakana Technologies, Inc. Responds to U.S.- Canada Tariffs

Actall ensures RTLS availability for Canadian clients

NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the recent trade policy escalation between the United States and Canada, Rakana Technologies, Inc. ("RTI"), the parent company of Actall Corporation, Actall Canada Inc., Actall Australia and DataByx, is reaffirming its unwavering commitment to our Canadian clients. We share the concerns that this political environment has raised for both Canadians and Americans.

To ensure a seamless experience for our Canadian customers, all PALS Atlas, 9K, Sentry and Bosch Security Escort products and services in Canada will now be exclusively provided by Actall Canada Inc., our subsidiary dedicated to serving the Canadian market. Goods and services will be available to Canadian clientele at Canadian prices and shipped free on board (FOB) from our Canadian locations. Payments for goods purchased through Actall Canada will be through Canadian banks, in Canadian dollars. These strategic moves should provide uninterrupted access to our industry-leading solutions while mitigating the various impacts of cross-border trade restrictions and policy changes.

“Canadians should have the confidence that they are buying Canadian when it comes to essential security technology in Provincial and Federal contracts,” said Bob Hampe, President & CEO of RTI. “We have been in talks with Canadian electronics manufacturers since early 2025 and expect to begin shifting complete production of our Canadian orders to Canadian facilities in the near term. Actall Canada Inc. customers can continue to expect the same high level of service, innovation, and product availability they have always relied upon.”

Actall Canada Inc. operates independently within Canada, ensuring a stable and secure supply chain that is shielded from cross-boarder political disruptions. We are fully committed to maintaining our strong partnerships and providing our Canadian clients with the quality products and support they deserve.

