Learn about watersnakes at July 18 MDC virtual program

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – All snakes can swim, but those that belong to the genus Nerodia are commonly referred to as “watersnakes” because water is a key part of their habitat.

People can learn more about the species of watersnakes found in Missouri at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Amphibians and Reptiles: Watersnakes of Missouri” on July 18. This free virtual program, which will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m., is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is open to all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/209180

At the July 18 program, MDC Naturalist Jordanya Raos will discuss the various species of watersnakes found in Missouri. The preferred habitat for these non-venomous snakes are swamps, marshes, sloughs, oxbow lakes, and drainage ditches. Missouri’s watersnakes often get mistaken for the venomous cottonmouth. From a taxonomic viewpoint, cottonmouths do not fall into the “watersnake” category because they belong to the genus Agkistrodon instead of the genus Nerodia. However, because cottonmouths are frequently found near water and are associated with habitats adjacent to water, Raos will also talk about cottonmouths at the July 18 program.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.