Missouri Stream Team releases annual report and hosts celebration

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- In 1988, a small group of anglers became fed up with unsightly trash disrupting their fishing in Roubidoux Creek in Pulaski County. These conservation-minded Missourians decided to clean this section of stream, thus forming the first Missouri Stream Team in 1989.

Fast forward more than three decades later. The Roubidoux Fly Fishers Association (Stream Team #1) is still going strong and has been joined by more than 6,000 Stream Teams around the state with more than 135,000 volunteers – who helped Missouri’s streams in some impressive ways last year.

“Missouri Stream Team just released our 2024 Annual Report with some impressive accomplishments by Stream Teams and their members,” said Stream Team Volunteer Programs Manager Rebecca O'Hearn. “During 2024, Stream Teams collected 504 tons of trash, planted 1,303 trees, stenciled 557 storm drains, conducted 398 water monitoring trips, held 271 educational events, gave more than 95,300 volunteer hours, and much more.”

The Missouri Stream Team Program is a volunteer-led effort to conserve Missouri streams. Sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and the Conservation Federation of Missouri (CFM), the program focuses on education, stewardship, and advocacy for Missouri stream resources.

O'Hearn added that the ongoing work of more than 6,000 Stream Teams and their volunteers have made significant positive impacts on the health of Missouri’s streams over the last 35 years. That work includes volunteers giving more than 3.5 million hours of time, removing more than 14,127 tons of trash from Missouri waterways, planting 405,794 trees along streams, conducting 35,049 water quality monitoring trips, and stenciling 21,741 storm drains.

Learn more about Missouri Stream Team and read the 2024 Annual Report at mostreamteam.org/annual-reports.

Annual Watershed Celebration July 26 at Meramec State Park

Missouri Stream Team and Stream Teams United invite Stream Teams from around the state to come together for the 29th Annual Watershed Celebration at Meramec State Park on July 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hickory Ridge Conference Center and Overlook Pavilion. Free Stream Team camping will be available. Lunch will be provided, and attendees are encouraged to bring a dessert to share. The day will include a variety of fun and educational activities for all ages. For more information, including a full list of activities and calendar of the Watershed Celebration Weekend, visit Stream Teams United at streamteamsunited.org/watershed-celebration-picnic.html.