MDC seeks volunteers for Stream Team program in southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is calling on Missourians to get their feet wet — literally — and join the Missouri Stream Team Program.

With more than 120,000 volunteers since its beginning, the program continues to thrive thanks to people who care deeply about clean water, healthy habitats, and the natural beauty of Missouri’s streams.

“Whether you’re passionate about environmental science, outdoor recreation, or community service, becoming a Stream Team volunteer is a rewarding and impactful way to make a difference,” said Angela Pierce, MDC Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center naturalist. “Volunteers monitor water quality, plant streamside trees, remove trash, and educate others about the importance of protecting our aquatic ecosystems.”

She said streams “are the lifeblood of Missouri’s natural environment.”

“Every bottle picked up, every data point collected, and every conversation about stream stewardship contributes to the long-term health of our rivers and streams,” said Pierce. “We simply couldn’t do it without our volunteers.”

The Missouri Stream Team Program is a cooperative effort between MDC, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, and the Conservation Federation of Missouri. It offers free training, supplies, and ongoing support for individuals, families, classrooms, and community groups.

Why Volunteer?

Protect Missouri’s natural heritage by improving stream health.

Learn new skills in water quality monitoring, habitat restoration, and environmental education.

Build community with like-minded conservationists.

Make a tangible difference in the health of Missouri’s watersheds.

Stream Team volunteers are active in every corner of the state, working in urban neighborhoods, rural landscapes, and everything in between. With over 110,000 miles of streams in Missouri, there’s always more work to be done — and a place for everyone to help.

To learn more or to sign up, visit www.mostreamteam.org or contact the Missouri Stream Team Program at (800) 781-1989.