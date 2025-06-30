Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,839 in the last 365 days.

MDC seeks volunteers for Stream Team program in southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is calling on Missourians to get their feet wet — literally — and join the Missouri Stream Team Program.

With more than 120,000 volunteers since its beginning, the program continues to thrive thanks to people who care deeply about clean water, healthy habitats, and the natural beauty of Missouri’s streams.

“Whether you’re passionate about environmental science, outdoor recreation, or community service, becoming a Stream Team volunteer is a rewarding and impactful way to make a difference,” said Angela Pierce, MDC Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center naturalist. “Volunteers monitor water quality, plant streamside trees, remove trash, and educate others about the importance of protecting our aquatic ecosystems.”

She said streams “are the lifeblood of Missouri’s natural environment.”

“Every bottle picked up, every data point collected, and every conversation about stream stewardship contributes to the long-term health of our rivers and streams,” said Pierce. “We simply couldn’t do it without our volunteers.”

The Missouri Stream Team Program is a cooperative effort between MDC, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, and the Conservation Federation of Missouri. It offers free training, supplies, and ongoing support for individuals, families, classrooms, and community groups.

Why Volunteer?

  • Protect Missouri’s natural heritage by improving stream health.
  • Learn new skills in water quality monitoring, habitat restoration, and environmental education.
  • Build community with like-minded conservationists.
  • Make a tangible difference in the health of Missouri’s watersheds.

Stream Team volunteers are active in every corner of the state, working in urban neighborhoods, rural landscapes, and everything in between. With over 110,000 miles of streams in Missouri, there’s always more work to be done — and a place for everyone to help.

To learn more or to sign up, visit www.mostreamteam.org or contact the Missouri Stream Team Program at (800) 781-1989.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MDC seeks volunteers for Stream Team program in southeast Missouri

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more