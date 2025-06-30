Amber Hargrove Featured in Trudy Jacobson's Series 'Great American Warriors'

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From combat boots to barefoot survival, Amber Hargrove’s journey is anything but ordinary. The U.S. Army veteran, Discovery Channel survivalist, and passionate mom is now turning heads for a different reason, empowering women and families through grit, faith, and fearlessness.After serving 12 years in the U.S. Army, including two combat tours, Hargrove found herself chasing a new kind of battle — one that tested her limits in the wild and revealed her deepest strength. That path led her to “Naked and Afraid,” where she made history with more than 187 days in the wilderness — the most of any woman on the show.“I wanted to find out what I was really capable of,” Hargrove said. “When you have no fear of failure, you become unstoppable.”Raised in poverty by a single mother, Amber credits her upbringing, learning to fish, build fires, and sleep under homemade forts, as the foundation of her resilience. Those same lessons fueled her survival skills in places like the Everglades and Amazon, where she’s wrestled alligators, eaten snake eggs, and built shelters through torrential storms. But the biggest test wasn’t nature; it was people.On one challenge, after falling violently ill, Hargrove discovered her partner had been giving her unboiled, parasite-laced water. The setback ended her 21-day run early and landed her in the hospital. Still, Amber didn’t quit. She came back stronger, with a deeper appreciation for trust, teamwork, and the power of perseverance.Away from the cameras, Hargrove’s story continued to evolve. A chance meeting with her now-husband, a professional bladesmith, led to a renewed focus on family and faith.“I wasn’t the best mom when I started,” she admitted. “But he helped center me. Now, I cherish being with my kids more than anything.”Today, Hargrove is not just a TV personality or military veteran. She’s a teacher, mentor, and proud mom of two daughters. Her oldest is entering the Air Force ROTC, while her youngest, stepdaughter Ivy, happily joins her on small-scale adventures.“We go to church, we believe in God, and we build things together,” she shared. “I want every little girl to know she’s capable of more than she imagines.”When she’s not leading in the wild, Amber works as an HVAC supervisor, surprises customers who recognize her from TV, and designs knives alongside her husband, including their first joint release, the Barracuda. Her next goal? Hosting her own survival show.“There’s always another limit to push,” Hargrove said. “And I’m not done yet.”To nominate a Great American Warrior like Amber Hargrove, visit Great American Warriors and share your story.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.