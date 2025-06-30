DMF posts information on recently approved oyster, hard clam management

Do you have questions about new management measures passed in the Oyster and Hard Clam Fishery Management Plan amendments? The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries staff have developed the following flyers to answer those questions:

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission adopted the N.C. Oyster Fishery Management Plan Amendment 5 and the N.C. Hard Clam Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3 at its May business meeting. More information can be found at Eastern Oyster Management Information and Hard Clam Management Information.