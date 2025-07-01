Adjusted DEQ fees to support permitting services now in effect

In accordance with General Statute 143B-279.19, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has adjusted certain fees and rates for its programs to support the delivery of services and issuance of environmental permits. This is effective as of July 1, 2025.

With the increase in technical complexity, operating costs and labor requirements for DEQ programs, the revenue from the 2025 fee adjustments will allow DEQ to continue to provide critical services to North Carolina residents and businesses and ensure DEQ can meet the growing needs of the state.

§ 143B-279.19 states that the fees and rates imposed pursuant to the statutes listed in this subsection shall be adjusted in accordance with the Consumer Price Index computed by the Bureau of Labor Statistics during the prior two bienniums. Fees that were previously changed in 2023 have been adjusted based only on the prior biennium. For more information, see the Legislative Report submitted to the NC General Assembly on April 1, 2025.