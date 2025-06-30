N.C. Environmental Management Commission to meet July 9-10
The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission will meet July 9-10 in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.
The committee meetings will be held July 9. The full commission meeting will be held July 10. Meeting information, including agendas and supporting documents, are posted on the Commission website.
Committee Meetings
When: Wednesday, July 9, 2025, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)
Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.
Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=mb6de8c20adde1e0983717d3166c15dd5
Meeting Number/Access Code: 2432 681 9467
Meeting password: NCDEQ (62337 from phones and video systems)
Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll
Environmental Management Commission Meeting
When: Thursday, July 10, 2025, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)
Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.
Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=med7d58fe573202e999b295bfbeaefb89
Meeting Number/Access Code: 2425 957 2230
Password: NCDEQ (62337 from phones and video systems)
Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll
The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state's air and water resources. The Commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the Divisions of Air Quality, Land Resources, Waste Management and Water Resources.
