The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission will meet July 9-10 in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.

The committee meetings will be held July 9. The full commission meeting will be held July 10. Meeting information, including agendas and supporting documents, are posted on the Commission website.

Committee Meetings

: Wednesday, July 9, 2025, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada): Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.

: 2432 681 9467: NCDEQ (62337 from phones and video systems): +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

Environmental Management Commission Meeting

When: Thursday, July 10, 2025, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)

: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.

: 2425 957 2230

: NCDEQ (62337 from phones and video systems): +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state's air and water resources. The Commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the Divisions of Air Quality, Land Resources, Waste Management and Water Resources.