Veteran’s Memoir Reveals Lifelong Search for Jesus in 'Finding The Word Made Flesh' by Dennis L. Copenhaver

A powerful story of faith, doubt, and discovery, how a young seeker became a believer through relentless pursuit

CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his deeply personal and spiritually reflective new book, Finding The Word Made Flesh, retired Air Force Captain Dennis L. Copenhaver opens his heart and history to readers who, like him, have wrestled with faith, doubt, and the desire to know the living Christ.

Beginning in childhood and spanning the transformative years of adolescence, Copenhaver’s search for truth was shaped by the simple yet profound faith of his grandmother, Florence. Despite her limited education, Florence’s steadfast love for the Lord and scriptural wisdom planted the seeds that would grow into a lifelong pursuit of spiritual clarity. But it was not without struggle. “I didn’t want to be fake. I wanted to be real,” says Copenhaver, echoing the voice of anyone who has questioned tradition and longed for an authentic encounter with Jesus.

His memoir is not just a tale of seeking, but of ultimately finding. Copenhaver’s journey—through churches, through doubt, and through prayer—was fueled by one persistent question: Is Jesus still alive? His answer, forged through years of struggle and soul-searching, stands as a testimony to God’s faithfulness.

“This book is for anyone who, like Thomas, needs to touch, see, and know that Jesus is real,” says the author. “It’s a message of hope: if you truly seek Him, you will find Him.”

Finding The Word Made Flesh follows Copenhaver’s earlier book, A Time of War: Memoir of a Vietnam Medic, and reflects the same emotional honesty and integrity that have marked his life’s journey.

This book will resonate deeply with readers questioning their own faith, especially those raised in Christian environments but still seeking that real, personal connection with Christ. With themes of perseverance, truth, and spiritual awakening, Copenhaver’s testimony reminds us that belief isn’t always instant—but it is always possible.

About the Author

Dennis L. Copenhaver is a retired Air Force Captain residing in Pennsylvania with his wife, Cynthia. His service in the military and life experiences inform his deep, grounded faith and desire to leave behind a record of his spiritual search for future generations.

