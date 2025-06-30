Visitor Arrivals and Expenditures Increased in May 2025

Posted on Jun 30, 2025 in News

For Immediate Release: June 30, 2025

HONOLULU—According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), total visitor arrivals and total visitor spending in May 2025 increased compared to May 2024. There were 771,038 visitors to the Hawaiian Islands in May 2025, up slightly by 1.0 percent from the same month last year. Total visitor spending measured in nominal dollars was $1.68 billion, a 3.7 percent growth from May 2024. May 2025 total visitor arrivals represent a 91.0 percent recovery compared to pre-pandemic May 2019 and total visitor spending was higher than May 2019 ($1.41 billion, +18.9%).

In May 2025, 766,377 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 4,661 visitors came via out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 757,841 visitors (+1.1%) arrived by air and 5,420 visitors (-14.0%) came by cruise ships in May 2024, and 836,058 visitors (-8.3%) arrived by air and 11,338 visitors (-58.9%) came by cruise ships in May 2019. The average length of stay by all visitors in May 2025 was 8.47 days, compared to 8.51 days (-0.5%) in May 2024 and 8.37 days (+1.2%) in May 2019. The statewide average daily census¹ was 210,695 visitors in May 2025, compared to 209,543 visitors (+0.5%) in May 2024 and 228,768 visitors (-7.9%) in May 2019.

In May 2025, 411,318 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, an increase compared to May 2024 (403,981 visitors, +1.8%) and May 2019 (387,844 visitors, +6.1%). U.S. West visitor spending of $831.1 million grew from May 2024 ($767.9 million, +8.2%) and was much higher than May 2019 ($564.0 million, +47.4%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in May 2025 ($248 per person) was up compared to May 2024 ($233 per person, +6.4%) and was considerably more than May 2019 ($174 per person, +42.7%).

In May 2025, 207,445 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, a decline from May 2024 (209,711 visitors, -1.1%), but an increase compared to May 2019 (199,344 visitors, +4.1%). U.S. East visitor spending of $540.5 million rose slightly from May 2024 ($539.4 million, +0.2%) and was much greater than May 2019 ($392.4 million, +37.7%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in May 2025 ($279 per person) was higher than May 2024 ($274 per person, +1.8%) and up significantly from May 2019 ($211 per person, +32.3%).

There were 45,895 visitors from Japan in May 2025, a slight drop from May 2024 (46,124 visitors, -0.5%) and much lower than May 2019 (113,226 visitors, -59.5%). Visitors from Japan spent $67.1 million in May 2025, compared to $68.4 million (-1.8%) in May 2024 and $162.4 million (-58.7%) in May 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in May 2025 ($244 per person) was higher than May 2024 ($237 per person, +3.0%) and similar to May 2019 ($244 per person, +0.3%).

In May 2025, 18,672 visitors arrived from Canada, a decrease compared to May 2024 (20,301 visitors, -8.0%) and May 2019 (26,424 visitors, -29.3%). Visitors from Canada spent $40.0 million in May 2025, down from May 2024 ($44.6 million, -10.2%) and May 2019 ($48.3 million, -17.1%). Daily spending by Canadian visitors in May 2025 ($221 per person) was lower than May 2024 ($225 per person, -1.7%), but considerably more than May 2019 ($170 per person, +29.8%).

There were 83,047 visitors from all other international markets in May 2025, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 77,725 visitors (+6.8%) from all other international markets in May 2024 and 109,220 visitors (-24.0%) in May 2019.

In May 2025, a total of 4,771 transpacific flights with 1,060,288 total seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands. There was a similar number of total flights (4,770, 0.0%) but fewer total seats (1,070,804, -1.0%) compared to May 2024. Air capacity in May 2025 decreased in comparison to May 2019 (5,085 total flights, -6.2% with 1,118,421 total seats, -5.2%).

Year-to-Date 2025

A total of 4,060,004 visitors arrived in the first five months of 2025, which was a 2.8 percent growth from 3,949,483 visitors in the first five months of 2024. Total arrivals declined 3.9 percent when compared to 4,224,071 visitors in the first five months of 2019.

In the first five months of 2025, total visitor spending was $8.99 billion, which was an increase compared to $8.44 billion (+6.5%) in the first five months of 2024 and $7.23 billion (+24.3%) in the first five months of 2019.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In May 2025, 309,321 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 101,929 visitors came from the Mountain region. Eight out of 10 U.S. West visitors in May 2025 had been to Hawaii before (79.6%) while 20.4 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 53.8 percent of U.S. West visitors in May 2025 stayed in hotels, 14.5 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.6 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.5 percent stayed in rental homes and 10.1 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first five months of 2025, there were 2,066,248 visitors from the U.S. West, compared to 1,966,237 visitors (+5.1%) in the first five months of 2024 and 1,805,355 visitors (+14.5%) in the first five months of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $4.22 billion in the first five months of 2025, compared to $3.85 billion (+9.7%) in the first five months of 2024 and $2.75 billion (+53.8%) in the first five months of 2019. The average daily visitor spending in the first five months of 2025 was $245 per person, higher than the first five months of 2024 ($233 per person, +5.5%) and up considerably from the first five months of 2019 ($177 per person, +38.8%).

U.S. East: In May 2025, the three largest U.S. East regions were the South Atlantic (53,246 visitors), West South Central (47,278 visitors) and East North Central (35,644 visitors) regions. More than half of U.S. East visitors in May 2025 had been to Hawaii before (56.9%) while 43.1 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 60.7 percent of U.S. East visitors in May 2025 stayed in hotels, 12.1 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 12.1 percent stayed in rental homes, 12.1 percent stayed in condominiums and 7.9 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first five months of 2025, 1,032,495 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 997,842 visitors (+3.5%) in the first five months of 2024 and 946,137 visitors (+9.1%) in the first five months of 2019.

U.S. East visitors spent $2.75 billion in the first five months of 2025, compared to $2.58 billion (+6.5%) in the first five months of 2024 and $1.92 billion (+43.4%) in the first five months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first five months of 2025 of $277 per person was up from the first five months of 2024 ($266 per person, +4.4%) and much higher than the first five months of 2019 ($208 per person, +33.3%).

Japan: Of the 45,895 visitors in May 2025, 45,146 visitors arrived on international flights and 749 came on domestic flights. Seven out of 10 Japanese visitors in May 2025 were repeat visitors (72.9%) while 27.1 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 73.8 percent of Japanese visitors in May 2025 stayed in hotels, 16.0 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.0 percent stayed in timeshares and 1.8 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first five months of 2025, there were 262,185 visitors from Japan, compared to 270,018 visitors (-2.9%) in the first five months of 2024 and 607,643 visitors (-56.9%) in the first five months of 2019.

Visitors from Japan spent $387.8 million in the first five months of 2025, compared to $399.1 million (-2.8%) in the first five months of 2024 and $850.4 million (-54.4%) in the first five months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first five months of 2025 ($246 per person) increased compared to the first five months of 2024 ($239 per person, +3.0%) and the first five months of 2019 ($239 per person, +2.8%).

Canada: Of the 18,672 visitors in May 2025, 12,788 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 5,884 visitors came on domestic flights. More than half of Canadian visitors in May 2025 had been to Hawaii before (55.6%) while 44.4 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 61.5 percent of Canadian visitors in May 2025 stayed in hotels, 18.1 percent stayed in condominiums, 9.2 percent stayed in rental homes, 6.7 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 6.3 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first five months of 2025, there were 211,658 visitors from Canada, compared to 226,003 visitors (-6.3%) in the first five months of 2024 and 296,362 visitors (-28.6%) in the first five months of 2019.

Visitors from Canada spent $554.7 million in the first five months of 2025, compared to $567.1 million (-2.2%) in the first five months of 2024 and $606.7 million (-8.6%) in the first five months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first five months of 2025 of $228 per person was higher compared to the first five months of 2024 ($220 per person, +3.5%) and the first five months of 2019 ($166 per person, +36.8%).

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 466,385 visitors to Oahu in May 2025, compared to 473,837 visitors (-1.6%) in May 2024 and 508,088 visitors (-8.2%) in May 2019. Visitor spending was $787.1 million in May 2025, compared to $725.4 million (+8.5%) in May 2024 and $691.1 million (+13.9%) in May 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 104,704 visitors in May 2025, compared to 106,908 visitors (-2.1%) in May 2024 and 109,584 visitors (-4.5%) in May 2019.

In the first five months of 2025, there were 2,368,367 visitors to Oahu, compared to 2,347,733 visitors (+0.9%) in the first five months of 2024 and 2,462,487 visitors (-3.8%) in the first five months of 2019. For the first five months of 2025, total visitor spending was $3.93 billion, an increase from $3.54 billion (+11.0%) in the first five months of 2024 and $3.29 billion (+19.6%) in the first five months of 2019.

Maui: Twenty-two months after the August 8, 2023, wildfires, there were 195,784 visitors to Maui in May 2025, compared to 179,233 visitors (+9.2%) in May 2024 and 251,665 visitors (-22.2%) in May 2019. Visitor spending was $414.1 million in May 2025, compared to $382.0 million (+8.4%) in May 2024 and $400.4 million (+3.4%) in May 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 46,890 visitors in May 2025, compared to 43,143 visitors (+8.7%) in May 2024 and 60,389 visitors (-22.4%) in May 2019.

In the first five months of 2025, there were 1,041,259 visitors to Maui, compared to 924,242 visitors (+12.7%) in the first five months of 2024 and 1,226,608 visitors (-15.1%) in the first five months of 2019. For the first five months of 2025, total visitor spending was $2.46 billion, compared to $2.21 billion (+11.3%) in the first five months of 2024 and $2.13 billion (+15.4%) in the first five months of 2019.

Kauai: There were 113,736 visitors to Kauai in May 2025, compared to 115,135 visitors (-1.2%) in May 2024 and 112,106 visitors (+1.5%) in May 2019. Visitor spending was $239.9 million in May 2025, compared to $262.1 million (-8.5%) in May 2024 and $149.9 million (+60.1%) in May 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 26,961 visitors in May 2025, compared to 26,549 visitors (+1.6%) in May 2024 and 25,376 visitors (+6.2%) in May 2019.

In the first five months of 2025, there were 573,906 visitors to Kauai, compared to 559,329 visitors (+2.6%) in the first five months of 2024 and 551,749 visitors (+4.0%) in the first five months of 2019. For the first five months of 2025, total visitor spending was $1.18 billion, compared to $1.22 billion (-3.2%) in the first five months of 2024 and $767.6 million (+54.0%) in the first five months of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 128,835 visitors to Hawaii Island in May 2025, compared to 133,352 visitors (-3.4%) in May 2024 and 139,696 visitors (-7.8%) in May 2019. Visitor spending was $227.8 million in May 2025, compared to $239.7 million (-5.0%) in May 2024 and $154.2 million (+47.7%) in May 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 30,627 visitors in May 2025, compared to 31,578 visitors (-3.0%) in May 2024 and 30,255 visitors (+1.2%) in May 2019.

In the first five months of 2025, there were 723,454 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 716,094 visitors (+1.0%) in the first five months of 2024 and 716,797 visitors (+0.9%) in the first five months of 2019. For the first five months of 2025, total visitor spending was $1.32 billion, compared to $1.36 billion (-2.7%) in the first five months of 2024 and $949.7 million (+39.4%) in the first five months of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

Domestic Flights

In May 2025, 4,027 nonstop domestic flights with 861,517 seats serviced Hawaii from the continental U.S. There were slightly more scheduled flights (4,017, +0.2%) but fewer scheduled seats (863,907, -0.3%) compared to May 2024. Domestic air capacity in May 2025 was greater than May 2019 (3,972 flights, +1.4% with 824,403 seats, +4.5%).

U.S. West: In April 2025, 3,725 scheduled flights with 781,001 scheduled seats serviced Hawaii from U.S. West.

Air capacity increased from May 2024 (3,672 flights, +1.4% with 772,328 seats, +1.1%). There was reduced air service from Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, as well as discontinued service from Everett, Washington. Offsetting these decreases was growth in seats from Denver, Las Vegas, Long Beach, Portland, Sacramento, Salt Lake City and Seattle.

Air capacity increased compared to May 2019 (3,627 flights, +2.7% with 727,060 seats, +7.4%). There were fewer seats from Los Angeles, Oakland, Portland, San Francisco, and San Jose. Offsetting these decreases were added seats from Anchorage, Denver, Las Vegas, Long Beach, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego and Seattle. There was also service from Ontario, California in May 2025, which was not operating in May 2019.

U.S. East: In May 2025, 294 scheduled flights with 79,599 scheduled seats operated to Hawaii from U.S. East.

Air capacity declined compared to May 2024 (335 flights, -12.2% with 90,347 seats, -11.9%). Increased seats from Chicago, Dallas and New York JFK were entirely offset by reductions in seats from Detroit, Houston, Minneapolis and discontinued service from Austin and Boston.

There was decreased air capacity compared to May 2019 (324 flights, -9.3% with 91,735 seats, -13.2%). Growth in seats from Atlanta, Houston, Minneapolis and New York JFK, as well as service from Detroit in May 2025 which did not operate in April 2019 were offset by reduced seats from Chicago, Dallas, Washington D.C. and discontinued service from Boston and Newark.

International Flights

In May 2025, there were 744 nonstop flights with 198,771 scheduled seats to Hawaii from international points of origin including Japan, Canada, Korea, Oceania, Guam, Manila and many Pacific Islands. International air capacity decreased compared to May 2024 (753 flights, -1.2% with 206,897 seats, -3.9%) and was significantly less than May 2019 (1,113 flights, -33.2% with 294,018 seats, -32.4%).

Japan: In May 2025, there were 382 scheduled flights with 107,701 scheduled seats from Japan.

Air capacity decreased compared to May 2024 (398 flights, -4.0% with 116,547 seats, -7.6%). Added seats from Haneda were offset by fewer seats from Narita. The number of seats from Fukuoka, Nagoya and Osaka was unchanged from a year ago.

Direct air service remained below May 2019 levels (641 flights, -40.4% with 161,248 seats, -33.2%). There were added seats from Fukuoka and Haneda to Honolulu which were offset by reduced seats from Nagoya, Osaka and Narita to Honolulu, and no service from Sapporo to Honolulu compared to May 2019. There was no direct air service from Japan to Kona in May 2025, compared to 45 flights with 10,061 seats from Haneda and Narita to Kona in May 2019.

Canada: There were 94 scheduled flights with 16,201 scheduled seats from Canada in May 2025.

Air capacity decreased compared to May 2024 (96 flights, -2.1% with 16,549 seats, -2.1%). Growth in seats from Calgary was offset by reduced service from Vancouver.

There were more flights (93, +1.1%) but fewer seats (20,026, -19.1%) when compared to May 2024. Service from Calgary that did not operate in May 2019 was offset by decreased seats from Vancouver.

Oceania:

Australia: In May 2025, there were 72 scheduled flights with 19,595 seats from Melbourne and Sydney, an increase from 65 flights (+10.8%) with 18,503 seats (+5.9%) from Melbourne and Sydney in May 2024. Air capacity remained below the May 2019 level (103 flights, -30.1% with 32,653 seats, -40.0%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

In May 2025, there were 72 scheduled flights with 19,595 seats from Melbourne and Sydney, an increase from 65 flights (+10.8%) with 18,503 seats (+5.9%) from Melbourne and Sydney in May 2024. Air capacity remained below the May 2019 level (103 flights, -30.1% with 32,653 seats, -40.0%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. New Zealand: There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,629 seats from Auckland in May 2025, down from May 2024 (15 flights, -13.3% with 3,667 seats, -1.0%) and from May 2019 (33 flights, -60.6% with 9,252 seats, -60.8%).

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 39 scheduled flights with 10,673 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in May 2019.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 39 scheduled flights with 10,673 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in May 2019. Korea: There were 75 scheduled flights with 22,807 seats from Seoul in May 2025, compared to 75 flights (0.0%) with 23,454 seats (-2.8%) in May 2024 and 80 flights (-6.3%) with 24,949 seats (-8.6%) in May 2019.

There were 75 scheduled flights with 22,807 seats from Seoul in May 2025, compared to 75 flights (0.0%) with 23,454 seats (-2.8%) in May 2024 and 80 flights (-6.3%) with 24,949 seats (-8.6%) in May 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were 14 scheduled flights with 4,284 seats in May 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in May 2025 and also in May 2024, compared to 31 flights (0.0%) with 11,284 seats (-3.8%) in May 2019.

There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in May 2025 and also in May 2024, compared to 31 flights (0.0%) with 11,284 seats (-3.8%) in May 2019. Philippines: There were 23 scheduled flights with 7,107 seats from Manila in May 2025, compared to 23 flights (0.0%) with 7,211 seats (-1.4%) in May 2024 and 22 flights (+4.5%) with 6,798 seats (+4.5%) in May 2019.

There were 23 scheduled flights with 7,107 seats from Manila in May 2025, compared to 23 flights (0.0%) with 7,211 seats (-1.4%) in May 2024 and 22 flights (+4.5%) with 6,798 seats (+4.5%) in May 2019. Samoa: There were five scheduled flights with 835 seats from Apia in May 2025 and also in May 2024, compared to five flights (0.0%) with 820 seats (+1.8%) in May 2019.

There were five scheduled flights with 835 seats from Apia in May 2025 and also in May 2024, compared to five flights (0.0%) with 820 seats (+1.8%) in May 2019. Rarotonga: There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats in May 2025 and also in May 2024. There was no direct air service from the Cook Islands in May 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats in May 2025 and also in May 2024. There was no direct air service from the Cook Islands in May 2019. Kiribati: There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats to Christmas Island in May 2025 and also in May 2024, compared to five flights (-20.0%) with 820 seats (-18.5%) in May 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats to Christmas Island in May 2025 and also in May 2024, compared to five flights (-20.0%) with 820 seats (-18.5%) in May 2019. Marshall Islands: There were 19 flights with 3,154 seats to Majuro in May 2025, compared to 18 flights (+5.6%) with 2,988 seats (+5.6%) in May 2024 and 18 flights (+5.6%) with 2,948 seats (+7.0%) in May 2019.

There were 19 flights with 3,154 seats to Majuro in May 2025, compared to 18 flights (+5.6%) with 2,988 seats (+5.6%) in May 2024 and 18 flights (+5.6%) with 2,948 seats (+7.0%) in May 2019. Fiji: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in May 2025 and also in May 2024, and four flights (0.0%) with 656 seats (+3.7%) in May 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in May 2025 and also in May 2024, and four flights (0.0%) with 656 seats (+3.7%) in May 2019. American Samoa: There were 11 scheduled flights with 3,058 seats from Pago Pago in May 2025, compared to 10 flights (+10.0%) with 2,780 seats (+10.0%) in May 2024 and nine flights (+22.2%) with 2,502 seats (+22.2%) in May 2019.

There were 11 scheduled flights with 3,058 seats from Pago Pago in May 2025, compared to 10 flights (+10.0%) with 2,780 seats (+10.0%) in May 2024 and nine flights (+22.2%) with 2,502 seats (+22.2%) in May 2019. French Polynesia: There were five scheduled flights with 1,390 seats from Papeete in May 2025, compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 1,112 seats (+25.0%) in May 2024 and four flights (+25.0%) with 1,112 seats (+25.0%) in May 2019.

In the first five months of 2025, there were 24,606 transpacific flights with 5,460,745 seats, compared to 24,544 flights (+0.3%) with 5,479,447 seats (-0.3%) in the first five months of 2024 and 25,268 flights (-2.6%) with 5,557,306 seats (-1.7%) in the first five months of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In May 2025, 4,661 visitors came to the islands via two trips from out-of-state ships. The Hawaii home-ported cruise ship Pride of America was out of service and dry-docked for all of May. Dry dock for maintenance and refurbishing usually occurs every three years.

In May 2024, 5,420 visitors (-14.0%) arrived via two trips from out-of-state ships. Another 9,437 visitors came by air service to board the Pride of America.

In May 2019, 11,338 visitors arrived via four trips from out-of-state cruise ships. Another 9,380 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first five months of 2025, 80,501 visitors came to Hawaii via 42 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. Another 40,254 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

In the first five months of 2024, 86,748 visitors came to Hawaii via 48 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 1,858 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board the turnaround trip on an out-of-state cruise ship. Another 49,370 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first five months of 2019, 76,298 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 35 trips from out-of-state cruise ships and 51,620 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

May 2025 saw a modest increase in total visitors (+1.0%), led by growth from the U.S. West, which offset fewer arrivals from U.S. East (-1.1%), Japan (-0.5%) and Canada (-8.0%). Visitor expenditures in May 2025 were higher compared to May 2024.

As we go into the summer months, air service from U.S., Japan and Canada is scheduled to decrease. Combined with political and economic uncertainties, both nationally and globally, we are expecting to see a soft summer. We have been hearing from our partners that the average booking window for a trip to Hawaii is about 120 days, however, they are still seeing bookings in the month for the month.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

# # #

View the May 2025 tables here.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Laci Goshi

Communications Officer

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 518-5480

Jennifer Chun

Director of Tourism Research

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 973-9446

MAY 2025 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE 2025P 2024RP % change 2025P YTD 2024P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,682.1 1,622.0 3.7 8,986.4 8,437.9 6.5 Total by air 1,679.6 1,620.0 3.7 8,948.4 8,392.9 6.6 U.S. Total 1,371.7 1,307.2 4.9 6,973.2 6,432.0 8.4 U.S. West 831.1 767.9 8.2 4,222.8 3,849.9 9.7 U.S. East 540.5 539.4 0.2 2,750.4 2,582.1 6.5 Japan 67.1 68.4 -1.8 387.8 399.1 -2.8 Canada 40.0 44.6 -10.2 554.7 567.1 -2.2 All Others 200.8 199.8 0.5 1,032.8 994.7 3.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2.4 2.0 22.4 37.9 45.0 -15.7 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,531,557 6,495,833 0.5 35,521,949 34,710,747 2.3 Total by air 6,507,681 6,478,316 0.5 35,158,091 34,289,198 2.5 U.S. Total 5,286,114 5,260,561 0.5 27,132,982 26,276,939 3.3 U.S. West 3,350,989 3,294,744 1.7 17,214,722 16,553,271 4.0 U.S. East 1,935,125 1,965,817 -1.6 9,918,260 9,723,667 2.0 Japan 274,977 288,287 -4.6 1,575,468 1,670,543 -5.7 Canada 181,331 198,557 -8.7 2,436,206 2,579,074 -5.5 All Others 765,260 730,911 4.7 4,013,434 3,762,643 6.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 23,876 17,517 36.3 363,858 421,549 -13.7 VISITOR ARRIVALS 771,038 763,260 1.0 4,060,004 3,949,483 2.8 Total by air 766,377 757,841 1.1 3,979,504 3,862,735 3.0 U.S. Total 618,763 613,691 0.8 3,098,743 2,964,079 4.5 U.S. West 411,318 403,981 1.8 2,066,248 1,966,237 5.1 U.S. East 207,445 209,711 -1.1 1,032,495 997,842 3.5 Japan 45,895 46,124 -0.5 262,185 270,018 -2.9 Canada 18,672 20,301 -8.0 211,658 226,003 -6.3 All Others 83,047 77,725 6.8 406,917 402,635 1.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4,661 5,420 -14.0 80,501 86,748 -7.2 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 210,695 209,543 0.5 235,245 228,360 3.0 Total by air 209,925 208,978 0.5 232,835 225,587 3.2 U.S. Total 170,520 169,696 0.5 179,689 172,875 3.9 U.S. West 108,096 106,282 1.7 114,005 108,903 4.7 U.S. East 62,423 63,413 -1.6 65,684 63,971 2.7 Japan 8,870 9,300 -4.6 10,434 10,990 -5.1 Canada 5,849 6,405 -8.7 16,134 16,968 -4.9 All Others 24,686 23,578 4.7 26,579 24,754 7.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 770 565 36.3 2,410 2,773 -13.1 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.47 8.51 -0.5 8.75 8.79 -0.4 Total by air 8.49 8.55 -0.7 8.83 8.88 -0.5 U.S. Total 8.54 8.57 -0.3 8.76 8.87 -1.2 U.S. West 8.15 8.16 -0.1 8.33 8.42 -1.0 U.S. East 9.33 9.37 -0.5 9.61 9.74 -1.4 Japan 5.99 6.25 -4.1 6.01 6.19 -2.9 Canada 9.71 9.78 -0.7 11.51 11.41 0.9 All Others 9.21 9.40 -2.0 9.86 9.35 5.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.12 3.23 58.5 4.52 4.86 -7.0 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 257.5 249.7 3.1 253.0 243.1 4.1 Total by air 258.1 250.1 3.2 254.5 244.8 4.0 U.S. Total 259.5 248.5 4.4 257.0 244.8 5.0 U.S. West 248.0 233.1 6.4 245.3 232.6 5.5 U.S. East 279.3 274.4 1.8 277.3 265.5 4.4 Japan 244.2 237.2 3.0 246.1 238.9 3.0 Canada 220.7 224.5 -1.7 227.7 219.9 3.5 All Others 262.3 273.4 -4.0 257.3 264.4 -2.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 102.4 114.1 -10.2 104.3 106.8 -2.4 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,181.5 2,125.1 2.7 2,213.4 2,136.5 3.6 Total by air 2,191.6 2,137.6 2.5 2,248.6 2,172.8 3.5 U.S. Total 2,216.8 2,130.1 4.1 2,250.3 2,170.0 3.7 U.S. West 2,020.7 1,900.7 6.3 2,043.7 1,958.0 4.4 U.S. East 2,605.7 2,571.9 1.3 2,663.8 2,587.7 2.9 Japan 1,463.1 1,482.3 -1.3 1,479.0 1,478.0 0.1 Canada 2,143.5 2,196.0 -2.4 2,620.6 2,509.4 4.4 All Others 2,417.4 2,571.0 -6.0 2,538.1 2,470.5 2.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 524.8 368.7 42.3 471.3 518.9 -9.2

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

MAY 2025 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS 2025P 2024RP % change 2025P YTD 2024P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,682.1 1,622.0 3.7 8,986.4 8,437.9 6.5 Total by air 1,679.6 1,620.0 3.7 8,948.4 8,392.9 6.6 Oahu 787.1 725.4 8.5 3,930.7 3,541.8 11.0 Maui 414.1 382.0 8.4 2,456.9 2,206.7 11.3 Molokai 2.8 2.5 9.2 14.2 15.5 -8.6 Lanai 7.9 8.2 -3.9 40.7 46.6 -12.7 Kauai 239.9 262.1 -8.5 1,182.2 1,221.8 -3.2 Hawaii Island 227.8 239.7 -5.0 1,323.8 1,360.5 -2.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2.4 2.0 22.4 37.9 45.0 -15.7 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,531,557 6,495,833 0.5 35,521,949 34,710,747 2.3 Total by air 6,507,681 6,478,316 0.5 35,158,091 34,289,198 2.5 Oahu 3,245,810 3,314,134 -2.1 16,796,898 16,640,849 0.9 Maui 1,453,588 1,337,442 8.7 8,279,361 7,571,394 9.4 Molokai 10,684 10,613 0.7 69,024 90,130 -23.4 Lanai 12,380 14,205 -12.8 67,129 73,247 -8.4 Kauai 835,787 823,019 1.6 4,266,060 4,219,893 1.1 Hawaii Island 949,433 978,904 -3.0 5,679,618 5,693,685 -0.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 23,876 17,517 36.3 363,858 421,549 -13.7 VISITOR ARRIVALS 771,038 763,260 1.0 4,060,004 3,949,483 2.8 Total by air 766,377 757,841 1.1 3,979,504 3,862,735 3.0 Oahu 466,385 473,837 -1.6 2,368,367 2,347,733 0.9 Maui 195,784 179,233 9.2 1,041,259 924,242 12.7 Molokai 2,406 2,498 -3.7 12,170 14,289 -14.8 Lanai 3,476 3,460 0.5 18,808 17,665 6.5 Kauai 113,736 115,135 -1.2 573,906 559,329 2.6 Hawaii Island 128,835 133,352 -3.4 723,454 716,094 1.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4,661 5,420 -14.0 80,501 86,748 -7.2 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 210,695 209,543 0.5 235,245 228,360 3.0 Total by air 209,925 208,978 0.5 232,835 225,587 3.2 Oahu 104,704 106,908 -2.1 111,238 109,479 1.6 Maui 46,890 43,143 8.7 54,830 49,812 10.1 Molokai 345 342 0.7 457 593 -22.9 Lanai 399 458 -12.8 445 482 -7.7 Kauai 26,961 26,549 1.6 28,252 27,762 1.8 Hawaii Island 30,627 31,578 -3.0 37,613 37,458 0.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 770 565 36.3 2,410 2,773 -13.1 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.47 8.51 -0.5 8.75 8.79 -0.4 Total by air 8.49 8.55 -0.7 8.83 8.88 -0.5 Oahu 6.96 6.99 -0.5 7.09 7.09 0.1 Maui 7.42 7.46 -0.5 7.95 8.19 -2.9 Molokai 4.44 4.25 4.5 5.67 6.31 -10.1 Lanai 3.56 4.10 -13.2 3.57 4.15 -13.9 Kauai 7.35 7.15 2.8 7.43 7.54 -1.5 Hawaii Island 7.37 7.34 0.4 7.85 7.95 -1.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.12 3.23 58.5 4.52 4.86 -7.0 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 257.5 249.7 3.1 253.0 243.1 4.1 Total by air 258.1 250.1 3.2 254.5 244.8 4.0 Oahu 242.5 218.9 10.8 234.0 212.8 9.9 Maui 284.9 285.6 -0.3 296.7 291.5 1.8 Molokai 260.7 240.3 8.5 205.1 171.9 19.3 Lanai 637.0 577.7 10.3 606.8 636.8 -4.7 Kauai 287.1 318.5 -9.9 277.1 289.5 -4.3 Hawaii Island 239.9 244.9 -2.0 233.1 238.9 -2.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 102.4 114.1 -10.2 104.3 106.8 -2.4 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,181.5 2,125.1 2.7 2,213.4 2,136.5 3.6 Total by air 2,191.6 2,137.6 2.5 2,248.6 2,172.8 3.5 Oahu 1,687.7 1,530.9 10.2 1,659.7 1,508.6 10.0 Maui 2,115.0 2,131.4 -0.8 2,359.5 2,387.6 -1.2 Molokai 1,157.7 1,020.7 13.4 1,163.3 1,084.4 7.3 Lanai 2,268.5 2,371.3 -4.3 2,165.8 2,640.4 -18.0 Kauai 2,109.4 2,276.5 -7.3 2,059.9 2,184.4 -5.7 Hawaii Island 1,768.2 1,797.7 -1.6 1,829.8 1,899.9 -3.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 524.8 368.7 42.3 471.3 518.9 -9.2

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

MAY 2025P ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2025P VS. 2019) 2025P 2019 % change 2025P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,682.1 1,414.9 18.9 8,986.4 7,227.0 24.3 Total by air 1,679.6 1,409.3 19.2 8,948.4 7,198.3 24.3 U.S. Total 1,371.7 956.4 43.4 6,973.2 4,663.6 49.5 U.S. West 831.1 564.0 47.4 4,222.8 2,745.5 53.8 U.S. East 540.5 392.4 37.7 2,750.4 1,918.1 43.4 Japan 67.1 162.4 -58.7 387.8 850.4 -54.4 Canada 40.0 48.3 -17.1 554.7 606.7 -8.6 All Others 200.8 242.2 -17.1 1,032.8 1,077.5 -4.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2.4 5.6 -56.3 37.9 28.7 32.4 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,531,557 7,091,795 -7.9 35,521,949 36,904,705 -3.7 Total by air 6,507,681 7,035,854 -7.5 35,158,091 36,557,642 -3.8 U.S. Total 5,286,114 5,102,945 3.6 27,132,982 24,754,405 9.6 U.S. West 3,350,989 3,244,463 3.3 17,214,722 15,534,602 10.8 U.S. East 1,935,125 1,858,483 4.1 9,918,260 9,219,803 7.6 Japan 274,977 666,703 -58.8 1,575,468 3,553,482 -55.7 Canada 181,331 284,045 -36.2 2,436,206 3,646,133 -33.2 All Others 765,260 982,161 -22.1 4,013,434 4,603,622 -12.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 23,876 55,940 -57.3 363,858 347,063 4.8 VISITOR ARRIVALS 771,038 847,396 -9.0 4,060,004 4,224,071 -3.9 Total by air 766,377 836,058 -8.3 3,979,504 4,147,773 -4.1 U.S. Total 618,763 587,188 5.4 3,098,743 2,751,492 12.6 U.S. West 411,318 387,844 6.1 2,066,248 1,805,355 14.5 U.S. East 207,445 199,344 4.1 1,032,495 946,137 9.1 Japan 45,895 113,226 -59.5 262,185 607,643 -56.9 Canada 18,672 26,424 -29.3 211,658 296,362 -28.6 All Others 83,047 109,220 -24.0 406,917 492,275 -17.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4,661 11,338 -58.9 80,501 76,298 5.5 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 210,695 228,768 -7.9 235,245 244,402 -3.7 Total by air 209,925 226,963 -7.5 232,835 242,104 -3.8 U.S. Total 170,520 164,611 3.6 179,689 163,936 9.6 U.S. West 108,096 104,660 3.3 114,005 102,878 10.8 U.S. East 62,423 59,951 4.1 65,684 61,058 7.6 Japan 8,870 21,507 -58.8 10,434 23,533 -55.7 Canada 5,849 9,163 -36.2 16,134 24,147 -33.2 All Others 24,686 31,683 -22.1 26,579 30,488 -12.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 770 1,805 -57.3 2,410 2,298 4.8 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.47 8.37 1.2 8.75 8.74 0.1 Total by air 8.49 8.42 0.9 8.83 8.81 0.2 U.S. Total 8.54 8.69 -1.7 8.76 9.00 -2.7 U.S. West 8.15 8.37 -2.6 8.33 8.60 -3.2 U.S. East 9.33 9.32 0.1 9.61 9.74 -1.4 Japan 5.99 5.89 1.8 6.01 5.85 2.8 Canada 9.71 10.75 -9.7 11.51 12.30 -6.4 All Others 9.21 8.99 2.5 9.86 9.35 5.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.12 4.93 3.8 4.52 4.55 -0.6 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 257.5 199.5 29.1 253.0 195.8 29.2 Total by air 258.1 200.3 28.9 254.5 196.9 29.3 U.S. Total 259.5 187.4 38.4 257.0 188.4 36.4 U.S. West 248.0 173.8 42.7 245.3 176.7 38.8 U.S. East 279.3 211.1 32.3 277.3 208.0 33.3 Japan 244.2 243.6 0.3 246.1 239.3 2.8 Canada 220.7 170.1 29.8 227.7 166.4 36.8 All Others 262.3 246.6 6.4 257.3 234.1 9.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 102.4 100.1 2.4 104.3 82.6 26.3 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,181.5 1,669.7 30.7 2,213.4 1,710.9 29.4 Total by air 2,191.6 1,685.7 30.0 2,248.6 1,735.5 29.6 U.S. Total 2,216.8 1,628.9 36.1 2,250.3 1,694.9 32.8 U.S. West 2,020.7 1,454.3 38.9 2,043.7 1,520.8 34.4 U.S. East 2,605.7 1,968.5 32.4 2,663.8 2,027.3 31.4 Japan 1,463.1 1,434.2 2.0 1,479.0 1,399.6 5.7 Canada 2,143.5 1,828.1 17.3 2,620.6 2,047.3 28.0 All Others 2,417.4 2,217.4 9.0 2,538.1 2,188.8 16.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 524.8 493.7 6.3 471.3 375.5 25.5

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

MAY 2025 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2025 VS. 2019) 2025P 2019 % change 2025P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,682.1 1,414.9 18.9 8,986.4 7,227.0 24.3 Total by air 1,679.6 1,409.3 19.2 8,948.4 7,198.3 24.3 Oahu 787.1 691.1 13.9 3,930.7 3,286.5 19.6 Maui 414.1 400.4 3.4 2,456.9 2,129.7 15.4 Molokai 2.8 3.3 -15.0 14.2 16.3 -12.9 Lanai 7.9 10.5 -24.7 40.7 48.6 -16.1 Kauai 239.9 149.9 60.1 1,182.2 767.6 54.0 Hawaii Island 227.8 154.2 47.7 1,323.8 949.7 39.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2.4 5.6 -56.3 37.9 28.7 32.4 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,531,557 7,091,795 -7.9 35,521,949 36,904,705 -3.7 Total by air 6,507,681 7,035,854 -7.5 35,158,091 36,557,642 -3.8 Oahu 3,245,810 3,397,115 -4.5 16,796,898 16,810,938 -0.1 Maui 1,453,588 1,872,068 -22.4 8,279,361 9,962,888 -16.9 Molokai 10,684 20,275 -47.3 69,024 126,235 -45.3 Lanai 12,380 21,825 -43.3 67,129 107,886 -37.8 Kauai 835,787 786,655 6.2 4,266,060 4,155,640 2.7 Hawaii Island 949,433 937,916 1.2 5,679,618 5,394,054 5.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 23,876 55,940 -57.3 363,858 347,063 4.8 VISITOR ARRIVALS 771,038 847,396 -9.0 4,060,004 4,224,071 -3.9 Total by air 766,377 836,058 -8.3 3,979,504 4,147,773 -4.1 Oahu 466,385 508,088 -8.2 2,368,367 2,462,487 -3.8 Maui 195,784 251,665 -22.2 1,041,259 1,226,608 -15.1 Molokai 2,406 5,008 -52.0 12,170 25,461 -52.2 Lanai 3,476 6,580 -47.2 18,808 33,573 -44.0 Kauai 113,736 112,106 1.5 573,906 551,749 4.0 Hawaii Island 128,835 139,696 -7.8 723,454 716,797 0.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4,661 11,338 -58.9 80,501 76,298 5.5 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 210,695 228,768 -7.9 235,245 244,402 -3.7 Total by air 209,925 226,963 -7.5 232,835 242,104 -3.8 Oahu 104,704 109,584 -4.5 111,238 111,331 -0.1 Maui 46,890 60,389 -22.4 54,830 65,979 -16.9 Molokai 345 654 -47.3 457 836 -45.3 Lanai 399 704 -43.3 445 714 -37.8 Kauai 26,961 25,376 6.2 28,252 27,521 2.7 Hawaii Island 30,627 30,255 1.2 37,613 35,722 5.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 770 1,805 -57.3 2,410 2,298 4.8 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.47 8.37 1.2 8.75 8.74 0.1 Total by air 8.49 8.42 0.9 8.83 8.81 0.2 Oahu 6.96 6.69 4.1 7.09 6.83 3.9 Maui 7.42 7.44 -0.2 7.95 8.12 -2.1 Molokai 4.44 4.05 9.7 5.67 4.96 14.4 Lanai 3.56 3.32 7.4 3.57 3.21 11.1 Kauai 7.35 7.02 4.7 7.43 7.53 -1.3 Hawaii Island 7.37 6.71 9.8 7.85 7.53 4.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.12 4.93 3.8 4.52 4.55 -0.6 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 257.5 199.5 29.1 253.0 195.8 29.2 Total by air 258.1 200.3 28.9 254.5 196.9 29.3 Oahu 242.5 203.4 19.2 234.0 195.5 19.7 Maui 284.9 213.9 33.2 296.7 213.8 38.8 Molokai 260.7 161.6 61.3 205.1 128.8 59.3 Lanai 637.0 479.6 32.8 606.8 450.1 34.8 Kauai 287.1 190.5 50.7 277.1 184.7 50.0 Hawaii Island 239.9 164.4 45.9 233.1 176.1 32.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 102.4 100.1 2.4 104.3 82.6 26.3 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,181.5 1,669.7 30.7 2,213.4 1,710.9 29.4 Total by air 2,191.6 1,685.7 30.0 2,248.6 1,735.5 29.6 Oahu 1,687.7 1,360.3 24.1 1,659.7 1,334.6 24.4 Maui 2,115.0 1,590.9 32.9 2,359.5 1,736.3 35.9 Molokai 1,157.7 654.4 76.9 1,163.3 638.5 82.2 Lanai 2,268.5 1,590.9 42.6 2,165.8 1,446.5 49.7 Kauai 2,109.4 1,336.9 57.8 2,059.9 1,391.2 48.1 Hawaii Island 1,768.2 1,103.8 60.2 1,829.8 1,324.9 38.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 524.8 493.7 6.3 471.3 375.5 25.5

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism