Visitor Spending Increased in September 2025 Despite Declining Visitor Arrivals

For Immediate Release: October 30, 2025

HONOLULU—According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), there were 690,858 total visitors to the Hawaiian Islands in September 2025, a 2.5 percent decline compared to September 2024. However, these visitors spent more on an average daily basis ($270 per person, +11.3%) contributing to an 8.1 percent increase in total visitor spending to $1.54 billion (measured in nominal dollars).

In September 2025, 674,860 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 15,998 visitors arrived via out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 690,191 visitors (-2.2%) arrived by air and 18,700 visitors (-14.5%) came by out-of-state cruise ships in September 2024.

The average length of stay by total visitors in September 2025 was 8.25 days, which was similar to September 2024 (8.27 days, -0.3%). The statewide average daily census1 was 189,876 visitors in September 2025 compared to 195,505 visitors (-2.9%) in September 2024.

In September 2025, 342,608 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, a decrease from September 2024 (359,583 visitors, -4.7%). Although there were fewer U.S. West visitors in September 2025, they spent more on an average daily basis, resulting in higher total spending ($737.5 million) compared to September 2024 ($642.9 million, +14.7%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in September 2025 rose to $265 per person compared $221 per person (+19.8%) in September 2024.

There were 163,579 visitors from the U.S. East in September 2025, up 2.0 percent compared to September 2024 (160,392 visitors). U.S. East visitors in September 2025 also spent more per day, contributing to higher total spending ($434.9 million) than in September 2024 ($399.8 million, +8.8%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors increased to $302 per person in September 2025 compared to $268 per person (+12.7%) in September 2024.

In September 2025, 72,214 visitors arrived from Japan, an 8.6 percent growth from September 2024 (66,502 visitors). Visitors from Japan spent $107.7 million in September 2025 compared to $96.5 million (+11.6%) in September 2024. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in September 2025 ($241 per person) was more than September 2024 ($235 per person, +2.7%).

In September 2025, 19,243 visitors arrived from Canada, down from September 2024 (19,702 visitors, -2.3%). Visitors from Canada spent $44.0 million in September 2025 compared to $44.7 million (-1.5%) in September 2024. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in September 2025 ($236 per person) was similar to September 2024 ($236 per person, -0.4%).

There were 77,216 visitors from all other international markets in September 2025, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, the Pacific Islands and other countries. In comparison, there were 84,012 visitors (-8.1%) from all other international markets in September 2024.

Air capacity to Hawaii in September 2025 (4,432 transpacific flights with 982,375 seats) declined slightly compared to September 2024 (4,476 flights, -1.0% with 990,746 seats, -0.8%).

Year-to-Date 2025

A total of 7,288,170 visitors arrived in the first nine months of 2025, up slightly (+0.4%) from 7,258,157 visitors in the first nine months of 2024.

In the first nine months of 2025, total visitor spending was $16.17 billion, which was an increase from $15.42 billion (+4.9%) in the first nine months of 2024.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In September 2025, 233,167 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 109,355 visitors came from the Mountain region. Seven out of 10 U.S. West visitors in September 2025 had been to Hawaii before (73.4%), while 26.6 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 47.7 percent of U.S. West visitors in September 2025 stayed in hotels, 17.6 percent stayed in condominiums, 15.4 percent stayed in timeshares 10.8 percent stayed in rental homes and 7.3 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first nine months of 2025, there were 3,790,632 visitors from the U.S. West compared to 3,742,672 visitors (+1.3%) in the first nine months of 2024.

U.S. West visitors spent $7.71 billion in the first nine months of 2025 compared to $7.24 billion (+6.5%) in the first nine months of 2024. The average daily visitor spending in the first nine months of 2025 was $244 per person, higher than the first nine months of 2024 ($231 per person, +5.5%).

U.S. East: In September 2025, the three largest U.S. East regions in terms of visitor arrivals were the East North Central (39,136 visitors), South Atlantic (35,605 visitors) and West South Central (35,007 visitors) regions. Over half U.S. East visitors in September 2025 had been to Hawaii before (51.2%), while 48.8 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 54.5 percent of U.S. East visitors in September 2025 stayed in hotels, 14.9 percent stayed in condominiums, 10.4 percent stayed in timeshares, 10.1 percent stayed in rental homes and 9.1 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first nine months of 2025, 1,829,708 visitors arrived from the U.S. East compared to 1,812,709 visitors (+0.9%) in the first nine months of 2024.

U.S. East visitors spent $4.95 billion in the first nine months of 2025 compared to $4.64 billion (+6.8%) in the first nine months of 2024. Daily visitor spending in the first nine months of 2025 of $284 per person increased from the first nine months of 2024 ($265 per person, +7.4%).

Japan: Of the 72,214 visitors in September 2025, 71,412 visitors arrived on international flights and 802 visitors came on domestic flights. Seven out of 10 Japanese visitors in September 2025 were repeat visitors (70.3%), while 29.7 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 71.2 percent of Japanese visitors in September 2025 stayed in hotels, 14.6 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.3 percent stayed in timeshares and 1.5 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first nine months of 2025, there were 530,786 visitors from Japan compared to 524,742 visitors (+1.2%) in the first nine months of 2024.

Visitors from Japan spent $789.6 million in the first nine months of 2025 compared to $782.3 million (+0.9%) in the first nine months of 2024. Daily visitor spending in the first nine months of 2025 ($245 per person) increased compared to the first nine months of 2024 ($239 per person, +2.4%).

Canada: Of the 19,243 visitors in September 2025, 12,260 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 6,983 visitors came on domestic flights. Over half of Canadian visitors in September 2025 (51.7%) were first-time visitors while 48.3 percent had been to Hawaii before. In terms of lodging, 61.2 percent of Canadian visitors in September 2025 stayed in hotels, 15.1 percent stayed in condominiums, 8.3 percent stayed in timeshares, 7.6 percent stayed in rental homes and 6.8 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first nine months of 2025, there were 287,785 visitors from Canada compared to 315,416 visitors (-8.8%) in the first nine months of 2024.

Visitors from Canada spent $732.5 million in the first nine months of 2025 compared to $770.5 million (-4.9%) in the first nine months of 2024. Daily visitor spending in the first nine months of 2025 of $228 per person was higher compared to the first nine months of 2024 ($222 per person, +2.7%).

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 411,644 visitors to Oahu in September 2025 compared to 433,889 visitors (-5.1%) in September 2024. Visitor spending was $645.7 million in September 2025 compared to $607.6 million (+6.3%) in September 2024. The average daily census on Oahu was 90,608 visitors in September 2025 compared to 97,991 visitors (-7.5%) in September 2024.

In the first nine months of 2025, there were 4,308,385 visitors to Oahu compared to 4,367,058 visitors (-1.3%) in the first nine months of 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, total visitor spending was $7.15 billion, an increase from $6.82 billion (+5.0%) in the first nine months of 2024.

Maui: Twenty-five months after the August 8, 2023 wildfires, there were 184,201 visitors to Maui in September 2025 compared to 165,322 visitors (+11.4%) in September 2024. Visitor spending was $436.4 million in September 2025 compared to $364.1 million (+19.9%) in September 2024. The average daily census on Maui was 43,996 visitors in September 2025 compared to 41,243 visitors (+6.7%) in September 2024.

In the first nine months of 2025, there were 1,892,194 visitors to Maui compared to 1,743,691 visitors (+8.5%) in the first nine months of 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, total visitor spending was $4.35 billion compared to $3.88 billion (+12.2%) in the first nine months of 2024.

Kauai: There were 102,105 visitors to Kauai in September 2025 compared to 99,848 visitors (+2.3%) in September 2024. Visitor spending was $211.2 million in September 2025 compared to $212.9 million (-0.8%) in September 2024. The average daily census on Kauai was 23,610 visitors in September 2025 compared to 23,977 visitors (-1.5%) in September 2024.

In the first nine months of 2025, there were 1,075,412 visitors to Kauai compared to 1,057,214 visitors (+1.7%) in the first nine months of 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, total visitor spending was $2.18 billion compared to $2.20 billion (-1.0%) in the first nine months of 2024.

Hawaii Island: There were 128,617 visitors to Hawaii Island in September 2025 compared to 117,302 visitors (+9.6%) in September 2024. Visitor spending was $228.8 million in September 2025 compared to $218.8 million (+4.6%) in September 2024. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 28,187 visitors in September 2025 compared to 28,408 visitors (-0.8%) in September 2024.

In the first nine months of 2025, there were 1,315,915 visitors to Hawaii Island compared to 1,299,980 visitors (+1.2%) in the first nine months of 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, total visitor spending was $2.34 billion compared to $2.36 billion (-0.9%) in the first nine months of 2024.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

Domestic Flights

There were 3,694 nonstop domestic flights with 780,686 seats from the U.S. mainland in September 2025. Domestic air capacity decreased compared to September 2024 (3,763 flights, -1.8% with 793,186 seats, -1.6%).

U.S. West: In September 2025, 3,420 scheduled flights with 705,026 seats serviced Hawaii from U.S. West.

Air capacity declined compared to September 2024 (3,457 flights, -1.1% with 712,028 seats, -1.0%). Growth in scheduled seats from Denver, Las Vegas, Portland, Sacramento, San Francisco and Seattle was offset by a reduction in seats from Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Salt Lake City, San Diego and San Jose.

U.S. East: In September 2025, 272 scheduled flights with 74,429 seats operated to Hawai?i from U.S. East.

Air capacity decreased from September 2024 (298 flights, -8.7% with 80,192 seats, -7.2%). Growth in scheduled seats from Boston was entirely offset by fewer seats from Detroit, New York JFK and discontinued service from Austin.

International Flights

In September 2025, there were 738 nonstop flights with 201,689 seats to Hawaii from international points of origin including Japan, Canada, Korea, Oceania, Guam, Manila and many other Pacific islands. International air capacity increased from September 2024 (713 flights, +3.5% with 197,560 seats, +2.1%).

Japan: In September 2025, there were 383 scheduled flights with 111,404 seats from Japan.

Air capacity decreased from September 2024 (394 flights, -2.8% with 115,244 seats, -3.3%). Growth in scheduled seats from Nagoya and Osaka was offset by fewer seats from Narita to Honolulu.

Canada: There were 85 scheduled flights with 14,640 seats from Canada in September 2025, unchanged from September 2024.

Oceania:

Australia: In September 2025, there were 66 scheduled flights with 17,893 seats from Melbourne and Sydney, down from 71 flights (-7.0%) with 20,471 seats (-12.6%) in September 2024.

In September 2025, there were 66 scheduled flights with 17,893 seats from Melbourne and Sydney, down from 71 flights (-7.0%) with 20,471 seats (-12.6%) in September 2024. New Zealand: In September 2025, there were 12 scheduled flights with 3,300 seats from Auckland compared to 13 flights (-7.7%) with 3,764 seats (-12.3%) in September 2024.

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. Korea: There were 89 scheduled flights with 27,184 seats from Seoul in September 2025, compared to 74 flights (+20.3%) with 21,473 seats (+26.6%) in September 2024.

There were 89 scheduled flights with 27,184 seats from Seoul in September 2025, compared to 74 flights (+20.3%) with 21,473 seats (+26.6%) in September 2024. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei to Hawaii ended in April 2020.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in September 2025 compared to 28 flights (+7.1%) with 9,800 seats (+7.1%) in September 2024.

There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in September 2025 compared to 28 flights (+7.1%) with 9,800 seats (+7.1%) in September 2024. Philippines: There were 17 scheduled flights with 5,253 seats from Manila in September 2025 compared to 17 flights (0.0%) with 5,303 seats (-0.9%) in September 2024.

There were 17 scheduled flights with 5,253 seats from Manila in September 2025 compared to 17 flights (0.0%) with 5,303 seats (-0.9%) in September 2024. Samoa: There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats from Apia in September 2025, compared to four flights (0.0%) with 674 seats (-0.9%) in September 2024.

There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats from Apia in September 2025, compared to four flights (0.0%) with 674 seats (-0.9%) in September 2024. Rarotonga: There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats from Cook Island in September 2025 compared to five flights (-20.0%) with 945 seats (-20.0%) in September 2024.

There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats from Cook Island in September 2025 compared to five flights (-20.0%) with 945 seats (-20.0%) in September 2024. Kiribati: There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats from Christmas Island in September 2025, compared to four flights (0.0%) with 674 seats (-0.9%) in September 2024.

There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats from Christmas Island in September 2025, compared to four flights (0.0%) with 674 seats (-0.9%) in September 2024. Marshall Islands: There were 16 flights with 2,656 seats from Majuro in September 2025. There was no service from Majuro in September 2024.

There were 16 flights with 2,656 seats from Majuro in September 2025. There was no service from Majuro in September 2024. Fiji: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in September 2025 and also in September 2024.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in September 2025 and also in September 2024. American Samoa: There were 14 scheduled flights with 3,892 seats from Pago Pago in September 2025, compared to eight flights (+75.0%) with 2,224 seats (+75.0%) in September 2024.

There were 14 scheduled flights with 3,892 seats from Pago Pago in September 2025, compared to eight flights (+75.0%) with 2,224 seats (+75.0%) in September 2024. French Polynesia: There were four scheduled flights with 1,112 seats from Papeete in September 2025 and also in September 2024.

In the first nine months of 2025, there were 44,170 transpacific flights with 9,808,866 seats, compared to 44,946 flights (-1.7%) with 9,984,755 seats (-1.8%) in the first nine months of 2024.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In September 2025, 15,998 visitors came to Hawaii by way of eight out-of-state cruise ships. Another 8,717 visitors came by air service to board the Hawaii-homeported ship Pride of America.

In September 2024, 18,700 visitors came via nine out-of-state cruise ships. Another 9,165 visitors came by air service to board the Pride of America.

In the first nine months of 2025, 100,505 visitors came via 55 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 4,352 visitors who flew to Honolulu to board turnaround trips. A turnaround trip occurs when visitors that arrive by cruise ship depart by air after touring the islands. After the initial group of cruise visitors leaves, a new group of visitors flies in to board that ship, tour the islands, then most of them will remain with the ship to visit the next out-of-state port. Another 80,973 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

In the first nine months of 2024, 106,182 visitors came to Hawaii via 58 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 1,882 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board a turnaround trip on an out-of-state cruise ship. Another 93,603 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

Like many travel destinations, Hawaii experienced a slowdown in visitors during September 2025. Total visitor arrivals declined 2.6 percent compared to September 2024. We are concerned to see weakness from U.S. West (-4.7%), our top visitor market, and continuing declines from Canada (-2.3%), our second largest international market. Hawaii faces stiff competition from other destinations and it is important for Hawaii to continue marketing to the world.

Total visitor spending rose 8.1 percent to $1.54 billion in September 2025, driven by increased lodging, food and beverage, shopping and transportation expenses compared to a year ago. The average visitor spending per person for a trip to Hawaii has been higher for every month this year compared to 2024

Visitor arrivals from the Japan market improved in September 2025 (+8.6%). I recently accompanied Governor Green on a trip to Japan to strengthen partnerships in clean energy, business development, education and culture — and to explore opportunities in technology and tourism.

In September 2025, there were more than 3,000 out-of-state visitors to Molokai. Many of these visitors came for the Na Wahine O Ke Kai World Championship canoe race, which took place on September 28, utilizing Mokulele Airlines, charter flights, ferry and other sea craft. A record 73 teams from Hawaii, California, Washington D.C., Australia, French Polynesia, Japan and New Zealand participated in this event.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

View the September 2025 tables here.

ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (SEPTEMBER 2025P VS. SEPTEMBER 2024) 2025P 2024 % change 2025P YTD 2024 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,537.5 1,422.0 8.1 16,169.1 15,418.7 4.9 Total by air 1,528.7 1,409.5 8.5 16,119.9 15,363.1 4.9 U.S. Total 1,172.4 1,042.7 12.4 12,653.9 11,871.6 6.6 U.S. West 737.5 642.9 14.7 7,705.0 7,236.4 6.5 U.S. East 434.9 399.8 8.8 4,948.9 4,635.2 6.8 Japan 107.7 96.5 11.6 789.6 782.3 0.9 Canada 44.0 44.7 -1.5 732.5 770.5 -4.9 All Others¹ 204.5 225.6 -9.3 1,943.8 1,938.8 0.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 8.8 12.5 -29.5 49.2 55.6 -11.5 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 5,696,271 5,865,140 -2.9 63,326,151 63,287,131 0.1 Total by air 5,611,438 5,766,461 -2.7 62,853,805 62,782,344 0.1 U.S. Total 4,223,287 4,399,382 -4.0 49,023,031 48,832,066 0.4 U.S. West 2,781,282 2,905,738 -4.3 31,612,266 31,313,195 1.0 U.S. East 1,442,005 1,493,644 -3.5 17,410,765 17,518,872 -0.6 Japan 446,818 411,225 8.7 3,228,723 3,274,737 -1.4 Canada 186,824 188,955 -1.1 3,209,418 3,468,421 -7.5 All Others¹ 754,509 766,899 -1.6 7,392,633 7,207,120 2.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 84,833 98,678 -14.0 472,346 504,787 -6.4 VISITOR ARRIVALS 690,858 708,891 -2.5 7,288,170 7,258,157 0.4 Total by air 674,860 690,191 -2.2 7,187,665 7,151,975 0.5 U.S. Total 506,187 519,975 -2.7 5,620,340 5,555,381 1.2 U.S. West 342,608 359,583 -4.7 3,790,632 3,742,672 1.3 U.S. East 163,579 160,392 2.0 1,829,708 1,812,709 0.9 Japan 72,214 66,502 8.6 530,786 524,742 1.2 Canada 19,243 19,702 -2.3 287,785 315,416 -8.8 All Others¹ 77,216 84,012 -8.1 748,755 756,435 -1.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 15,998 18,700 -14.5 100,505 106,182 -5.3 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 189,876 195,505 -2.9 231,964 230,975 0.4 Total by air 187,048 192,215 -2.7 230,234 229,133 0.5 U.S. Total 140,776 146,646 -4.0 179,572 178,219 0.8 U.S. West 92,709 96,858 -4.3 115,796 114,282 1.3 U.S. East 48,067 49,788 -3.5 63,776 63,937 -0.3 Japan 14,894 13,708 8.7 11,827 11,952 -1.0 Canada 6,227 6,299 -1.1 11,756 12,658 -7.1 All Others¹ 25,150 25,563 -1.6 27,079 26,303 2.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2,828 3,289 -14.0 1,730 1,842 -6.1 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.25 8.27 -0.3 8.69 8.72 -0.4 Total by air 8.31 8.35 -0.5 8.74 8.78 -0.4 U.S. Total 8.34 8.46 -1.4 8.72 8.79 -0.8 U.S. West 8.12 8.08 0.5 8.34 8.37 -0.3 U.S. East 8.82 9.31 -5.3 9.52 9.66 -1.5 Japan 6.19 6.18 0.1 6.08 6.24 -2.5 Canada 9.71 9.59 1.2 11.15 11.00 1.4 All Others¹ 9.77 9.13 7.0 9.87 9.53 3.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.30 5.28 0.5 4.70 4.75 -1.1 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 269.9 242.4 11.3 255.3 243.6 4.8 Total by air 272.4 244.4 11.5 256.5 244.7 4.8 U.S. Total 277.6 237.0 17.1 258.1 243.1 6.2 U.S. West 265.2 221.2 19.8 243.7 231.1 5.5 U.S. East 301.6 267.7 12.7 284.2 264.6 7.4 Japan 241.1 234.8 2.7 244.6 238.9 2.4 Canada 235.6 236.4 -0.4 228.2 222.1 2.7 All Others¹ 271.1 294.2 -7.9 262.9 269.0 -2.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 103.6 126.4 -18.0 104.1 110.1 -5.4 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,225.5 2,005.9 10.9 2,218.5 2,124.3 4.4 Total by air 2,265.2 2,042.2 10.9 2,242.7 2,148.1 4.4 U.S. Total 2,316.1 2,005.2 15.5 2,251.5 2,137.0 5.4 U.S. West 2,152.6 1,787.9 20.4 2,032.6 1,933.5 5.1 U.S. East 2,658.7 2,492.5 6.7 2,704.8 2,557.1 5.8 Japan 1,491.8 1,451.7 2.8 1,487.6 1,490.9 -0.2 Canada 2,287.5 2,267.6 0.9 2,545.4 2,442.7 4.2 All Others¹ 2,648.9 2,685.5 -1.4 2,596.1 2,563.0 1.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 549.6 667.1 -17.6 489.2 523.2 -6.5

ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (SEPTEMBER 2025P VS. SEPTEMBER 2024P) 2025P 2024 % change 2025P YTD¹ 2024 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 1,537.5 1,422.0 8.1 16,169.1 15,418.7 4.9 Total by air 1,528.7 1,409.5 8.5 16,119.9 15,363.1 4.9 Oahu 645.7 607.6 6.3 7,154.7 6,815.4 5.0 Maui 436.4 364.1 19.9 4,353.0 3,881.3 12.2 Molokai 2.0 1.1 82.0 21.4 22.6 -5.2 Lanai 4.5 5.0 -9.7 74.0 82.3 -10.1 Kauai 211.2 212.9 -0.8 2,176.0 2,198.5 -1.0 Hawaii Island 228.8 218.8 4.6 2,340.8 2,363.0 -0.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 8.8 12.5 -29.5 49.2 55.6 -11.5 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 5,696,271 5,865,140 -2.9 63,326,151 63,287,131 0.1 Total by air 5,611,438 5,766,461 -2.7 62,853,805 62,782,344 0.1 Oahu 2,718,225 2,939,737 -7.5 30,229,943 30,914,064 -2.2 Maui 1,319,881 1,237,298 6.7 14,615,141 13,771,218 6.1 Molokai 11,074 7,436 48.9 110,962 133,136 -16.7 Lanai 8,355 10,431 -19.9 122,967 129,744 -5.2 Kauai 708,290 719,317 -1.5 7,888,514 7,883,758 0.1 Hawaii Island 845,613 852,242 -0.8 9,886,278 9,950,425 -0.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 84,833 98,678 -14.0 472,346 504,787 -6.4 VISITOR ARRIVALS 690,858 708,891 -2.5 7,288,170 7,258,157 0.4 Total by air 674,860 690,191 -2.2 7,187,665 7,151,975 0.5 Oahu 411,644 433,889 -5.1 4,308,385 4,367,058 -1.3 Maui 184,201 165,322 11.4 1,892,194 1,743,691 8.5 Molokai 3,453 1,736 98.9 22,547 24,049 -6.2 Lanai 3,508 3,098 13.2 34,566 34,761 -0.6 Kauai 102,105 99,848 2.3 1,075,412 1,057,214 1.7 Hawaii Island 128,617 117,302 9.6 1,315,915 1,299,980 1.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 15,998 18,700 -14.5 100,505 106,182 -5.3 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 189,876 195,505 -2.9 231,964 230,975 0.4 Total by air 187,048 192,215 -2.7 230,234 229,133 0.5 Oahu 90,608 97,991 -7.5 110,732 112,825 -1.9 Maui 43,996 41,243 6.7 53,535 50,260 6.5 Molokai 369 248 48.9 406 486 -16.3 Lanai 279 348 -19.9 450 474 -4.9 Kauai 23,610 23,977 -1.5 28,896 28,773 0.4 Hawaii Island 28,187 28,408 -0.8 36,213 36,315 -0.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2,828 3,289 -14.0 1,730 1,842 -6.1 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.25 8.27 -0.3 8.69 8.72 -0.4 Total by air 8.31 8.35 -0.5 8.74 8.78 -0.4 Oahu 6.60 6.78 -2.5 7.02 7.08 -0.9 Maui 7.17 7.48 -4.3 7.72 7.90 -2.2 Molokai 3.21 4.28 -25.1 4.92 5.54 -11.1 Lanai 2.38 3.37 -29.3 3.56 3.73 -4.7 Kauai 6.94 7.20 -3.7 7.34 7.46 -1.6 Hawaii Island 6.57 7.27 -9.5 7.51 7.65 -1.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.30 5.28 0.5 4.70 4.75 -1.1 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 269.9 242.4 11.3 255.3 243.6 4.8 Total by air 272.4 244.4 11.5 256.5 244.7 4.8 Oahu 237.5 206.7 14.9 236.7 220.5 7.4 Maui 330.7 294.3 12.4 297.8 281.8 5.7 Molokai 181.9 148.8 22.2 192.7 169.5 13.7 Lanai 540.3 479.4 12.7 602.1 634.5 -5.1 Kauai 298.1 295.9 0.7 275.8 278.9 -1.1 Hawaii Island 270.6 256.8 5.4 236.8 237.5 -0.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 103.6 126.4 -18.0 104.1 110.1 -5.4 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,225.5 2,005.9 10.9 2,218.5 2,124.3 4.4 Total by air 2,265.2 2,042.2 10.9 2,242.7 2,148.1 4.4 Oahu 1,568.6 1,400.3 12.0 1,660.6 1,560.6 6.4 Maui 2,369.4 2,202.5 7.6 2,300.5 2,225.9 3.4 Molokai 583.5 637.5 -8.5 948.6 938.4 1.1 Lanai 1,286.7 1,613.9 -20.3 2,141.8 2,368.4 -9.6 Kauai 2,068.0 2,132.0 -3.0 2,023.4 2,079.5 -2.7 Hawaii Island 1,779.2 1,865.5 -4.6 1,778.9 1,817.7 -2.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 549.6 667.1 -17.6 489.2 523.2 -6.5

