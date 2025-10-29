DBEDT E-newsletter – October 2025

Aloha kākou, In this month's newsletter, we’re spotlighting partnerships that create tangible benefits for Hawaiʻi. Engagements with Taiwan are expanding work in culture, sustainability, biotechnology, and smart agriculture, while ongoing efforts to restore direct air service support trade and visitor spending. In Japan, clean energy agreements and renewed ties with Okinawa align with our path to decarbonization and deepen regional ties. At home, we are investing in opportunities for residents and small businesses, like the HI-CAP program. Operation Hire Hawaiʻi is streamlining pathways into public service. If you are ready to make a difference, we invite you to explore current openings. We are also recruiting members for the Small Business Regulatory Review Board. Your real-world experience can help shape rules that are practical and supportive of growth. Please share the Federal Reserve’s Small Business Credit Survey with business owners in your network. The survey takes about 12 minutes and informs programs that affect access to capital. Every response adds to a clearer picture of Hawaiʻi’s needs. Finally, I encourage you to listen to MACRO’s new “Bridging the Gap” podcast, which brings community and military partners together for candid conversations about shared priorities. Mahalo for your continued support of DBEDT’s mission. Me ke aloha,

James Kunane Tokioka Hawai‘i–Taiwan Mission Strengthens Bilateral Partnerships From Sept. 20-26, 2025, the DBEDT Business Development and Support Division (BDSD) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) led a trade and cultural mission to Taiwan to strengthen cooperation in business, education, agriculture and sustainability. The delegation met with key government agencies and business leaders to explore partnerships in areas including Indigenous culture, environmental sustainability, biotechnology and smart agriculture. DBEDT Deputy Director Dane Wicker presented Hawai‘i’s economic strengths at the U.S. Business Day event, highlighting opportunities for investment and trade. The mission also advanced discussions on resuming direct flights between Hawai‘i and Taiwan and drew insights from Taiwan’s urban development and housing initiatives, reinforcing a strong, growing relationship between the two regions.

Governor Green Strengthens Hawaiʻi–Japan Ties with Clean Energy Agreements Courtesy Office of the Governor Governor Josh Green and First Lady Jaime Kanani Green wrapped a weeklong visit to Japan on Oct. 13, meeting leaders in Tokyo, Osaka and Okinawa to advance partnerships in clean energy, business, education and culture. Highlights included a Strategic Partnering Agreement with JERA Co. Inc. and JERA Americas to support Hawaiʻi’s decarbonization goals outlined in the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office’s January 2025 Alternative Fuels, Repowering, and Energy Transition study and a five-year clean energy Memorandum of Cooperation with Okinawa renewing a 2010 partnership. The visit also recognized Hawaiʻi at the U.S. Pavilion for Expo 2025 and marked the 40th anniversary of the Hawaiʻi–Okinawa sister-state relationship and the 125th anniversary of Okinawan immigration. Powering Local Growth: Helping Hawai‘i’s Small Businesses Thrive The Hawai‘i Green Infrastructure Authority (HGIA) recently took over HI Now Daily to highlight how it’s empowering small businesses, along with the Hawai‘i Technology Development Corporation (HTDC), who they jointly administer the HI-CAP program with. This program provides access to capital for Hawai‘i small businesses and nonprofits statewide. Bridging the Gap: A New Podcast from the Military and Community Relations Office Bridging the Gap: Conversations Connecting Hawai‘i, hosted by Daniel Aipa, explores the evolving relationship between Hawai‘i’s military and local communities. Each episode features candid conversations with military leaders, cultural experts and community voices on topics such as land use, education, disaster response and defense.

The State of Hawai‘i’s Operation Hire Hawai‘i (OH-HI) is making it easier and faster to start or continue a career in public service. This statewide hiring initiative connects job seekers with opportunities across multiple industries by expediting applications and referrals. If you’re passionate about economic development, DBEDT is actively hiring! Join our team and help shape Hawai‘i’s future. Serve on the Small Business Regulatory Review Board The Small Business Regulatory Review Board (SBRRB) reviews proposed administrative rules from state and county agencies and makes recommendations to ensure regulations are reasonable, practical and supportive of economic growth. Members help shape policies that affect hiring, operations, compliance costs and long-term viability statewide. Who should apply: Current or former owners or officers of a business

Not officers or employees of the federal, state or county government How to apply: Visit boards.hawaii.gov Click Apply Select Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism – Small Business Regulatory Review Board Upload contact information for three references, a letter of recommendation and a current résumé Applications are accepted year-round; applying now ensures consideration for current vacancies. Small Business Credit Survey Open Through Nov. 14 DBEDT encourages Hawaiʻi small businesses to take the Federal Reserve’s 2025 Small Business Credit Survey. The annual survey gathers insights into how small businesses seek financing and the challenges they face. It takes about 12 minutes and helps inform programs that affect access to capital. Who should respond: for-profit businesses with fewer than 500 employees, including those currently operating, recently closed, or preparing to launch. Responses are confidential.

BizBoost Resource Fair – Thursday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Discover the tools, connections, and opportunities to help your business grow! Meet with local service providers, business support organizations, and community partners all in one place. For more information, please visit: https://www.htdc.org/event/bizboost-resource-fair/ Small Business Credit Survey Deadline – Friday, Nov. 14

Results are used by the Federal Reserve, federal agencies, policymakers and service providers, to shape programs and policies that directly affect access to capital and resources. Take the survey online at: fedreserveboard.gov1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_28XYEIGb3d94Mfk?orgid=HawaiiDeptofBiz Nov. SBRRB Meeting – Thursday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m.

This month's board meeting will review several Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules. The public is welcome to attend in person or virtually. For more information and the full agenda, visit sbrrb.hawaii.gov/meetings HOST Park’s Cold Start Warm Finish Family Run/Walk – Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, 7 a.m.

The Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawai‘i Authority (NELHA) will host its first community fun run/walk and health and wellness market on Saturday, January 10, 2026 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at HOST Park in Kailua-Kona. Registration details and vendor information are available at: nelha.hawaii.gov/event/funrun For more on DBEDT and its divisions and attached agencies, please visit dbedt.hawaii.gov Below are links to more news from DBEDT’s core divisions, attached agencies and related programs:

