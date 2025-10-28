READ E-newsletter – October 2025

Aloha,

Mahalo for reading the Q4 2025 newsletter from the Research and Economic Analysis Division (READ) of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Stepping into the role of chief state economist is a privilege and I am grateful for the foundation built over many years. READ remains committed to clear, timely analysis that helps Hawai‘i’s leaders, businesses, and residents make informed decisions.

This issue features the Hawai‘i State Data Book, the 2025 Q3 Statistical and Economic Report, and our interactive Tourism Forecast dashboard. Regular updates track labor markets, tax revenues, construction, visitor activity, Maui’s recovery, and monthly energy trends. New work includes the Population by Race dashboard, ACS 2024 Hawai‘i Highlights, a brief on minimum wage impacts, and the report on the Research Activities Tax Credit for 2024.

We welcome your feedback and invite you to explore the dashboards and data warehouses linked below. Mahalo for your continued interest in our work.

Seth Colby, Ph.D., Chief State Economist, Research and Economic Analysis Division

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism