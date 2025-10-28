Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,410 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,918 in the last 365 days.

READ E-newsletter – October 2025

Aloha,

Mahalo for reading the Q4 2025 newsletter from the Research and Economic Analysis Division (READ) of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Stepping into the role of chief state economist is a privilege and I am grateful for the foundation built over many years. READ remains committed to clear, timely analysis that helps Hawai‘i’s leaders, businesses, and residents make informed decisions.

This issue features the Hawai‘i State Data Book, the 2025 Q3 Statistical and Economic Report, and our interactive Tourism Forecast dashboard. Regular updates track labor markets, tax revenues, construction, visitor activity, Maui’s recovery, and monthly energy trends. New work includes the Population by Race dashboard, ACS 2024 Hawai‘i Highlights, a brief on minimum wage impacts, and the report on the Research Activities Tax Credit for 2024.

We welcome your feedback and invite you to explore the dashboards and data warehouses linked below. Mahalo for your continued interest in our work.

Seth Colby, Ph.D., Chief State Economist, Research and Economic Analysis Division
Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism


 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

READ E-newsletter – October 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more