Daniel Friedrich's Eye-Opening Book 'They Told Us To Just Believe'

Author - Daniel J Friedrich They Told Us To Just Believe

Challenges Long-Held Assumptions About Religion and Belief

CT, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where access to information has never been greater, critical thinking is more important than ever. In his book, They Told Us To Just Believe (Critically thinking about the origins of beliefs – Are they real?), author and retired business executive Daniel Friedrich offers readers a bold and thoughtful look at the origins of religious belief—and the line between truth, tradition, and fantasy.

Drawing from a successful 40-year career with global Fortune 500 companies and a personal journey from devout Roman Catholicism to thoughtful skepticism, Friedrich blends religious history and pragmatic reasoning in a way that challenges conventional narratives without alienating readers. His message is clear: understanding why we believe what we believe is essential—not only to personal clarity but also to building a more tolerant and less manipulative society.

"We inherit many of our beliefs," Friedrich explains. "But that doesn’t mean we should never question them. My goal isn’t to attack anyone’s faith, but to encourage honest reflection on what’s real and what’s unknowable. That awareness leads to peace of mind and a more open-hearted approach to others."

Unlike many titles that either idealize religion or aim to dismantle it entirely, They Told Us To Just Believe finds a unique middle ground. It’s a guide for anyone—religious, spiritual, agnostic, or curious—who wants to engage with belief on a deeper, more rational level. The book promotes what Friedrich calls "not-so-blind faith," rooted in historical awareness, personal inquiry, and intellectual integrity.

Daniel Friedrich brings a lifelong foundation in strategic thinking and cultural analysis to his writing. With an MBA from Western Michigan University and decades of experience in business leadership, he developed a keen ability to analyze complex systems—skills he now applies to the history of belief. After years of global travel, historical research, and spiritual reflection, Friedrich wrote this book for his children and grandchildren—hoping to spark a broader, kinder conversation about belief in today’s world. He lives in Connecticut with his wife Susan and is the proud father of three and grandfather of three.

When we learn to question the origins of our beliefs—not to discard them, but to understand them—we gain wisdom, resilience, and compassion. Recognizing that many beliefs are rooted in imagination or tradition rather than fact allows us to live more peacefully with ourselves and with others.

They Told Us To Just Believe is available for purchase on Amazon and other online retailers.

