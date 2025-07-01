Florida Bar Approves 14.0 CLE Hours for New Self-Directed Course Based on Don Fountain’s Defect Litigation Manual

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clark, Fountain, Littky-Rubin & Whitman is proud to announce that Florida attorneys can now receive 14.0 Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credits through a newly approved self-directed course built around the book Defect Safety: A Primer for Lawyers to Identify Defective Products and Promote Consumer Safety Through Litigation.

Written by Donald R. Fountain, Jr., a founding partner of Clark, Fountain, Littky-Rubin & Whitman, the book is grounded in over three decades of product liability practice and trial experience. It is now recognized by The Florida Bar as a qualifying CLE course for members seeking to deepen their understanding of product defect litigation.

The book-based course focuses on key issues encountered in personal injury and product liability matters, including:

Early-stage screening of potential defect claims

Application of engineering principles to case development

Preservation of physical evidence and spoliation risk

Use of litigation to address design hazards and promote safer consumer products

This program is designed for civil litigators, plaintiff attorneys, and general practitioners handling or referring product-related injury cases. The CLE credit is approved under the Florida Bar’s self-study category and does not require a test or live attendance.

CLE Program Summary

- Credit Approved: 14.0 General CLE Hours

- Certification Credit: 14.0 Civil Trial

- Accreditation Period: July 1, 2025 through January 31, 2027

- Format: Book-based, self-directed study

- Eligibility: Florida Bar members in good standing

How to Claim CLE Credit

To claim CLE credit, attorneys must purchase the book. After purchase, both digital and print buyers will receive an email containing the Florida Bar course ID, provider ID, and instructions for self-reporting.

Participants report their credit directly through the Florida Bar Member Portal.

About the Author

Donald R. Fountain, Jr. has been practicing law for more than 37 years. He is a founding partner at Clark, Fountain, Littky-Rubin & Whitman and has tried complex product liability cases in more than 30 states. His trial results include the $200 million verdict in Batchelder v. Malibu Boats, as well as numerous outcomes involving defective vehicles, tires, industrial equipment, and consumer products.

He is a four-time recipient of Best Lawyers in America® “Lawyer of the Year” in plaintiff product liability litigation and is AV® Preeminent™ rated by Martindale-Hubbell®. His work has contributed to major product recalls and litigation-driven safety reforms across multiple industries.

To purchase the book or request additional information, visit www.defectsafety.com or contact defectsafety@clarkfountain.com.

