Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Littky-Rubin & Whitman Welcomes Attorney Jason Cornell to Their Litigation Team

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Beach Gardens, FL – Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Littky-Rubin & Whitman proudly announces the appointment of Jason Cornell to their distinguished team of trial attorneys. Jason, recognized for his profound expertise and outstanding achievements in the field, will focus his practice on catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases that involve complex product liability, commercial truck accidents, and general negligence litigation.

Throughout his career, Jason has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to advocating for victims of catastrophic injuries and wrongful death. His extensive legal practice covers a range of jurisdictions including Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Delaware, California, Maine, Ohio, Illinois, and Michigan, achieving numerous multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements. His notable role as lead attorney in the high-profile case of Letterman v. National Truck resulted in a landmark $15,502,880.00 jury award in Palm Beach County.

Before joining Clark Fountain, Jason was an equity partner at a prominent AmLaw 100 law firm, specializing in corporate litigation within the Financial Services Department across Delaware’s state and federal courts. His vast experience in handling complex, multi-party litigation makes him an invaluable asset to the Clark Fountain team.

Jason earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Florida State University and his law degree from Delaware Law School. He is also a recognized authority in forensic accounting, recently conducting a continuing education course for Certified Public Accountants.

Don Fountain, a founding partner at Clark Fountain, expressed enthusiasm about Jason’s arrival: "We are delighted to have Jason Cornell join our firm. His deep expertise in product liability and catastrophic injury litigation, combined with his proven track record in advocating for justice, significantly strengthens our capacity to advocate for our clients."

Jason is a member of the Palm Beach County Bar Association, the Palm Beach County Justice Association, and the Florida Justice Association.

About Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Littky-Rubin & Whitman

Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Littky-Rubin & Whitman is a prestigious plaintiff personal injury law firm specializing in catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases. The firm is dedicated to achieving justice and has garnered more than $1 billion in verdicts and settlements for their clients.