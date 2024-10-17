Clark Fountain Files Lawsuit Against Boar’s Head and Publix Following Listeria Outbreak

Subj ect Man Contracts Listeria After Consuming Boar’s Head Deli Meat, Clark Fountain Files Lawsuit Against Boar’s Head and Publix

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clark, Fountain, Littky-Rubin & Whitman has filed a lawsuit against Boar’s Head Provisions Co. and Publix Supermarkets, stemming from a recent and widespread Listeria outbreak. The case arises from the contamination of over 7.2 million pounds of deli meats, which were sold to different retailers throughout the country, including Publix Supermarkets, Walmart, Target, and Trader Joe's, and have been linked to numerous hospitalizations and several fatalities.

The lawsuit is based on operational failures at Boar’s Head and Publix, where lapses in food safety protocols allowed Listeria monocytogenes to contaminate deli meats. These products were then distributed and sold at Publix stores, leading to a life-threatening illness by Clark Fountain’s client, including meningitis and encephalitis.

"Boar’s Head and Publix exhibited a critical breakdown in maintaining the safety of food products distributed to consumers," stated Jason Cornell, counsel for the Plaintiff.

Listeriosis, the infection caused by Listeria monocytogenes, can be particularly severe. Symptoms often include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, which can escalate to more severe complications such as meningitis and encephalitis. Individuals most vulnerable include the elderly, pregnant women, newborns, and those with weakened immune systems.

Through this lawsuit, Clark Fountain is determined to hold Boar’s Head and Publix accountable for their negligence.

Case Information:

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 15TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY

MICHAEL SILBERMAN et al. VS BOAR’S HEAD PROVISION, CO., INC., and PUBLIX SUPERMARKETS, INC.,

50-2024-CA-009867-XXXA-MB

Clark, Fountain, Littky-Rubin & Whitman, headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, specializes in catastrophic injury and wrongful death, defective products, and automotive negligence cases. The firm has a strong record of securing over $1 billion in verdicts and settlements. With a nationwide reach through co-counsel partnerships, their attorneys are equipped to handle complex legal challenges across the United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

